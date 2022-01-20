'And Just Like That' Recap: Miranda Finally Tells Steve About Che

On Sex and the City , Charlotte was a woman in her 30s who dreamed of becoming a mom. In the show’s sequel series, And Just Like That , she’s a middle-aged mother of two and facing parenting challenges she never quite expected. Charlotte’s main arc on the new show has centered on one of her kids, who comes out as nonbinary midway through the season. The first episode hinted that Charlotte’s child Rock (who at the time was called Rose) was uncomfortable with certain gender roles when their mother insisted that they wear a dress. In more recent episodes, Rock has adopted a new name and asked their teachers and peers to use they/them pronouns. And Just Like That has received mixed reviews , but some viewers have embraced the series for its attempt to portray realistic conversations about the gender spectrum, particularly between child and parent. Lilly Rivera, the director of family program at Gender Spectrum, an organization that works to create gender-sensitive and inclusive environments for kids and teens, has been obsessed with watching each new episode. Rivera, who frequently works with parents of children who come out as nonbinary and guides them on how to support their child at school and at home, says that while Charlotte’s response has been far from perfect, it’s also common and the show’s portrayal of their relationship could be educational for parents across the country. TIME spoke to Rivera about how And Just Like That handles Rock’s coming out as nonbinary, Charlotte’s reaction and what parents of nonbinary kids can learn from the series. Read More: Breaking Down And Just Like That’s Big First Episode Twist.

