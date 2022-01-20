ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

One dead after being hit by train in East Memphis

By Morgan Mitchell
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lmEkQ_0dr6a4j300

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed by a train in East Memphis Thursday morning, police say.

The victim was struck by the train on the 4700 block of Poplar near Colonial just after 11 a.m.

Officer identified in overnight fatal crash

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three weeks ago, another train crash occurred on Mendenhall , just one block away from Poplar and Colonial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ImcRe_0dr6a4j300
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Three dead, two injured in car, pedestrian crash in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers responded to a call reporting of a two car and pedestrian crash in Frayser Saturday evening. The crash happened at Alta Vista Avenue and Overton Crossing around 6:00 p.m. Officers said a driver tried to pass traffic by using the center turn lane and hit two pedestrians and a car. The […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Families of deadly Frayser car, pedestrian crash speaks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle, multi-pedestrian crash claimed the lives of three and left two fighting to survive. This all happened Saturday night around 6 p.m. along Overton Crossing Street at Alta Vista Avenue in Frayser. This is the same area where another deadly collision happened one mile away along Overton Crossing and Delano. Two […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Firefighter, victim injured in morning house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Memphis resident and a firefighter are recovering after a house caught on fire Saturday morning, according to a press release. Firefighters responded to a residential fire around 6:50 this morning. The fire was brought under control around 7:15 a.m. One firefighter was taken to the hospital suffering from third degree wrist […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Memphis, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

One critical after shooting in Soulsville

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police responded to a shooting in Soulsville Thursday night. Police say a male victim was shot around 9:16 p.m. at 1211 Mississippi. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, call Crime […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family identifies driver involved in deadly crash with Memphis officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis family is identifying their loved one as the civilian killed in a crash involving a Memphis police officer. His family told WREG that 22-year-old Malik Estridge was the civilian driver killed in the crash that also claimed the life of 32-year-old MPD Officer Corille Jones. Estridge’s aunt Ruth Lemon said he […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Officer identified in overnight fatal crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer and another driver have both died after an overnight crash in Southeast Memphis, police say. Memphis Police Association has identified the officer as 32-year-old Corille “CJ” Jones. Three vehicles were involved in the accident that happened near the intersection of Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill Road around 3 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Parkway Village murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A murder fugitive responsible for a deadly shooting in Parkway Village has been put behind bars, thanks to a U.S. Marshals Task Force. The U.S. Marshals located Chico Smith in Frayser on the 800 block of Par Avenue on Thursday. Smith has been wanted by police for over eight months. Police say […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Police#Colonial#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Missing horse found dead on Walnut Grove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the missing horse that was last seen at the Agricenter on January 14 has been found dead. Deputies said the horse was found deceased Thursday on Walnut Grove, west of Haley Harvest at the Agricenter. The remains were collected by Shelby County Road Department and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Men seen dumping garbage in Parkway Village apologize

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The men seen in a viral video dumping a U-Haul full of garbage in a Parkway Village neighborhood are asking for forgiveness. For days, many wondered who’s responsible for a pile of garbage in a Parkway Village neighborhood. On Friday, 21-year-old Armon Fields and 20-year-old Vrezun Tye said they are the two men who […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man’s body found near Mississippi road

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A passerby found a body in a ditch near Byhalia around 7 Thursday morning, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says. Sheriff Kenny Dickerson confirmed that the body of a man was found on Shinault Road, about 50 feet from a bicycle. Authorities haven’t identified the victim but think he may have […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Rhodes College students held up at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Two college students were held up at gunpoint outside their apartment complex Monday afternoon. 21-year-old Rhodes College senior Emilia Salvatore said she and her roommate were leaving the Parkway House complex on North Parkway when they saw a man in the parking lot standing by a white sedan. “He said something […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mother of officer killed in crash speaks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sharon Jones said she cried all the tears she can, but wanted to speak out, to let the world know her son was a light taken way too soon. “He said yeah I’m finna go save some lives. and I was like alright baby be careful,” Jones said. Recalling the last words […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Sanitation worker hailed for finding missing woman with dementia

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. — An 82-year-old woman is safe after spending several hours in sub-freezing temperatures, and an alert sanitation worker who found her is being called a hero. Thelma Bates, who suffers from dementia, wandered away from her Caruthersville, Missouri home Thursday morning. Macario Chism drives a boom truck for Waste Pro and his route […]
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
WREG

Man indicted after woman shot in face while baking cake

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man was indicted on multiple felony counts on Thursday, including the shooting death of an acquaintance and the critical wounding of a woman who was shot in the face while she was baking a cake. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2020 along Barron Avenue just east of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Parkway Village residents respond to unwanted trash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This week, a group of men were seen on camera illegally dumping mounds of trash in Parkway Village, and it has led to outrage across the community. People who work nearby say this has been happening for years and you can see tonight the trash is still here as the city conducts its investigation […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis officials continue fight against COVID-19 with vaccination events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The fight to slow the spread of COVID-19 continues as Memphis officials work to get more people tested and more shots into arms. The Raleigh Springs Civic Center was the location for Memphis’ COVID-19 vaccination event. The event lasted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, and council members say they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy