One dead after being hit by train in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed by a train in East Memphis Thursday morning, police say.

The victim was struck by the train on the 4700 block of Poplar near Colonial just after 11 a.m.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three weeks ago, another train crash occurred on Mendenhall , just one block away from Poplar and Colonial.

