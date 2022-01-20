ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Allen Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Mindset

By Tzvi Machlin
 3 days ago
For the third straight year Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has his team in the playoffs. But despite being the AFC’s No. 3 seed, he’s feeling a little disrespected heading into Sunday’s Divisional Round game against the Chiefs. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Allen was...

