Peloton desperately needs a Cody Rigsby ride to snap out of its current malaise. The at-home exercise company that boomed during the early days of the pandemic is temporarily pausing production of its bikes and treadmills starting in February, according to a CNBC report. Peloton’s stock tanked 25% after that news broke; closing at $24.22 a share, it’s given up all of its pandemic gains.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO