CHAI have shared a new single, "Whole," which is also the theme song to new Japanese romantic comedy/drama series, Koi-senu Futari. Funky in a Chic sort of way, the song has CHAI making a plea for us to accept each other's differences. “Sometimes, no one empathizes with you," says Yuki, who wrote the song's lyrics. "But is that really a bad thing? I don’t want to make my thing, or someone else’s thing, something to be ashamed of. Because our ‘differences’ may not be our enemies. I wish we could love each other’s little differences and little similarities entirely – that’s the hope behind this song." Listen below.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO