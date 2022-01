The former CEO of a Western New York-based supermarket chain has been named the new CEO of its parent company. Northeast Grocery, Inc. announced on Wednesday that its has appointed former Tops Markets CEO Frank Curci, replacing Scott Grimmett, who is retiring in February. Curci spent 14 years as CEO of Tops, building the organization from the ground up after it separated away from Ahold. He has also led many critical, strategic initiatives that grew the Tops business, such as the acquisitions of 79 Penn Traffic stores in 2010 and 21 Grand Union stores in in 2012.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO