ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

BYU Offers 2022 Wide Receiver Dom Henry

By Casey Lundquist
CougsDaily
CougsDaily
 3 days ago

During the early signing period in December, BYU signed 19 recruits as part of its 2022 signing class. The traditional signing day is a few weeks away, and BYU's coaching staff is still putting the finishing touches on the class of 2022. On Wednesday, BYU offered JUCO DB Roman Rashada. On Thursday, a new target emerged when Florida wide receiver Dom Henry announced a scholarship offer from BYU.

Henry preps at Nease High School where he led the state of Florida in receiving yards last season. In fact, he led the state in receiving yards by a wide margin. Henry racked up 1,590 receiving yards as a senior - the distance between Henry and the runner up was the same distance between the runner up and ninth place. He ran away with the Florida receiving title last season.

Henry runs a 4.46 forty-yard dash and he holds competing offers from Air Force, Army. Henry already visited Army and Navy, and he confirms to Cougs Daily that he will take an official visit to BYU next weekend.

Henry said receiving the BYU offer from wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake was a "surreal experience." Dom has no family connections to the BYU football program and it's rare for BYU to recruit the state of Florida, but the Cougars got in touch with him around two weeks ago and liked his film enough to extend him an offer.

Henry is listed at 5-10.5, 170 pounds. His breakaway speed makes him extremely dangerous in the open field. He racked up a lot of yards after the catch last season, and he returned multiple kicks for touchdowns.

Dom's skillset could add another wrinkle to a BYU offense that has been one of the nation's best over the last two seasons. The Cougars will have the opportunity to make the final impression on Henry's recruitment when he visits on the 28th.

  • What Could BYU's 2023 schedule look like as a Big 12 member?

Follow Cougs Daily on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut a veteran running back to open up a roster spot ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game. The Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round this weekend by beating the Eagles last Sunday afternoon. Now, they have a date with the Los Angeles Rams, who may have had the most dominant playoff performance of the Wild Card round.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs’ Thursday Signing

With the second round of the playoffs about to begin, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed a former first-round pick to a reserve/futures contract. The Chiefs have decided they’ll take a closer look at former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette. He was released earlier this season after a video surfaced of him showing off a firearm and making death threats.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Found Dead In Prison

A former National Football League player who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly found dead in prison earlier this month. Junior Siavii, 43, was reportedly found dead at the federal prison in Leavenworth. The former Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly found unresponsive inside of his cell. He was...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu Football#American Football#Byu#Nease High School#Air Force#Navy#Cougs Daily#Cougars#Case
detroitlions.com

2021 position breakdown: Wide receivers

He also set a team record with six straight games with at least eight-plus receptions to end the season. The NFL Rookie of the Month in December is already one of the best blocking receivers in the NFL, and he's earned early comparisons to former Pittsburgh great Hines Ward. Head...
NFL
CougsDaily

How to Watch or BYU Basketball vs San Diego

Last Saturday, BYU traveled to the Bay Area to take on San Francisco only two days after a blowout loss to Gonzaga. The Cougars, who had never lost back-to-back games under head coach Mark Pope, battled back from behind in the second half to pull off a 71-69 upset. On...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
On3.com

Alabama Wide Receiver Javon Baker Transfers to Kentucky

Will Levis has a new pass-catching weapon for the 2022 season. Wide receiver Javon Baker will transfer from Alabama to the University of Kentucky, he announced through his Instagram. Baker committed to UK following visits to Lexington, Florida and Ole Miss. A 6-foot-1, 196-pound athlete from Powder Springs, Ga., Baker...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Who Stays, Who Goes: Wide Receivers

There will be a lot of talk about the Eagles using another first-round pick on a receiver in these coming months, with the logic being, hey, they have three selections on the first day and they need still need to upgrade the position, so, yeah, why not?. There will be...
NFL
CougsDaily

BYU Football Recruiting: 2022 Hot Board

During the early signing period in December, BYU signed 19 recruits as part of its 2022 signing class. The traditional signing day is less than two weeks away, and BYU's coaching staff is still putting the finishing touches on the class of 2022. Over the last few days, BYU's staff has extended four new scholarships to 2022 prospects. Today, we look at BYU's recruiting hot board ahead of national signing day.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2025 in-state wide receiver visits Tennessee

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his coaching staff continue to recruit future Vols. 2025 wide receiver prospect Cameron Sparks visited Tennessee Saturday. “Tennessee was lit yesterday,” Sparks said Sunday. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound wide receiver is from Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Tennessee offered Sparks on June 6,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
CougsDaily

CougsDaily

Salt Lake Cty, UT
251
Followers
449
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

CougsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of BYU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy