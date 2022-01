If you've never used a scalp massager brush when washing your hair, it may be time for you to start. Not only are they a great self-care tool for relaxation, but they can also help improve your hair's quality and the overall health condition of your scalp. This is mainly because these massagers are really good at removing dirt, and clearing out product buildup and any impurities that are buried deep in your hair's roots. This is beneficial for overall scalp and hair health.

HAIR CARE ・ 4 HOURS AGO