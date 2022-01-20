ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Registered sex offenders: Three more living in ZIP Code 60638 as of week ending Jan. 15

By Chicago City Wire
Chicago City Wire
Chicago City Wire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently three more registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 60638 in the week ending Jan. 15 compared to the week before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. The Registry showed 41 sexual offenders living in ZIP Code 60638, compared to 38 the week before....

