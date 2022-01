Vincent Zhou is one of the veterans now, named to his second U.S. Olympics, this time in Beijing. "As I prepare for the 2022 Olympics, with the biggest competition of my life just around the corner, I find myself applying and exercising discipline, critical thinking, communication and commitment every day in order to maximize every aspect of my training," Zhou wrote in an Instagram post on Jan. 14. "Additionally, I am fueled by a deep desire to perform well amidst an extremely competitive field." The 21-year-old has a strong fan base on his side. He received a series of encouraging messages last week in an Instagram video where he landed two big jumps on the rink.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO