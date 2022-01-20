ZIP Code 60637 called home by one more registered sex offender in week ending Jan. 15

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of an 86-year-old woman in a “horrendous” attack which also left her husband with critical injuries.Vasile Culea was arrested on Thursday after Freda Walker was killed in a violent incident at her home in Langwith Junction, Shirebrook near Bolsover in Derbyshire.The 33-year-old suspect appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and followed proceedings through a Romanian interpreter.Mrs Walker’s 88-year-old husband Kenneth suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident.A concerned neighbour found the couple at the property in Station Road at 9am on January 15.Culea spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during a short hearing.The charges allege the defendant murdered Mrs Walker on January 14 and attempted to murder Mr Walker on the same date.Police previously said one of their leading lines of inquiry was that the incident was a suspected burglary.Mr Walker, a town councillor, remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.Culea, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire was remanded into custody to appear at Derby Crown Court on January 25.

