Public Safety

ZIP Code 60637 called home by one more registered sex offender in week ending Jan. 15

By Chicago City Wire
Chicago City Wire
Chicago City Wire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is currently one more registered sex offender living in ZIP Code 60637 in the week ending Jan. 15 compared to the week before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. The Registry showed 51 sexual offenders living in ZIP Code 60637, compared to 50 the week before....

chicagocitywire.com

State
Illinois State
Chicago City Wire

Chicago City Wire

Chicago, IL
ABOUT

Chicago City Wire - Covering policy and local government in Cook County, IL.

