ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Is that a guitar in your pants or...? Moment man steals $8,000 Les Paul Standard by shoving it down his sweatpants

By Alyssa Guzman For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Talk about hitting a bad chord!

A Canadian guitar shop is singing the blues after one of its most expensive guitars is stolen right under its nose.

The York Regional Police are looking for two suspects who stole a Gibson 60th Anniversary '59 Les Paul Standard electric guitar - which retails for around $8,000 - from Cosmo Music store off Leslie Road on December 30.

Security footage shows a man, believed to be in his 20s and wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs hat, strumming a guitar on a stool in the store before shoving an instrument down his baggy, gray sweatpants in front of three other people.

Sticking the neck down first, he can be seen on video putting the neck of the guitar down his pants and the body of the instrument under his black coat before calmly picking up a nearby acoustic guitar to fiddle with.

He then fled the store with another man, who had his hair tied up and was wearing a black mask and sunglasses, who drove away, authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fa0X7_0dr6YAvu00
York Police in Ontario are searching for two men who allegedly stole a $8,000 guitar from Cosmo Music store office Leslie Road in Richmond Hill. One of the men (pictured) shoved the Gibson 60th Anniversary '59 Les Paul Standard electric guitar down his baggy, gray sweatpants 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38PlSg_0dr6YAvu00
He can be seen in video footage putting the neck of the instrument down his pants in front of three other people before concealing the body of the guitar under his coat 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xD6tv_0dr6YAvu00
He then drove off with another man (pictured) wearing a black mask and sunglasses 

Police are now asking for the public's help in identifying the thieves and the investigation is ongoing.

Gibson Les Paul guitars are notoriously high quality and expensive. The '59 Les Paul is one of the most sought-after guitars and the 60th Anniversary edition - which is nearly a replica of the original - was released in 2019.

The Les Paul was a revolutionary instrument for its namesake owner and future rock n' roll music. Paul said he wanted a 'guitar that sustained and that reproduced the sound of the strings with nothing added.'

'No distortion, no change in the response from what the string was doing,' Paul told Guitar.com's Tony Bacon. 'I wanted the string to do its thing. I wanted to make sure it just gave you the string as the string was excited: you plucked the string, and that's what you got.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLsPE_0dr6YAvu00
The pair stole the expensive instrument from Cosmo Music (pictured) on December 30 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1byoQ9_0dr6YAvu00
The Gibson 60th Anniversary '59 Les Paul Guitar 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C7oZa_0dr6YAvu00
The Les Paul guitars are considered 'Holy Grails' by famous rock n' rollers and the 60th Anniversary edition (pictured) is nearly a complete replica of the '59 edition
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L7Br0_0dr6YAvu00
Les Paul (pictured) approached Gibson about making the guitar in 1941 and said they 'laughed at the idea' and called him a 'kid with a broomstick.' Paul said he wanted a guitar that let 'the string to do its thing' and had 'no distortion,' alas the solidbody was born 

Paul approached Gibson in 1941 and said they 'laughed at the idea' and called him a 'kid with a broomstick.'

What he dubbed the 'log' would eventually become known as the 'solidbody' guitar.

Paul's guitar model would go on to be used by famous musicians, including Jimmy Page, Slash, Billy Gibbons and more.

It would become a bestseller, competing with Fender's Telecaster and Broadcaster guitars, and it redefined rock n' roll.

The '59 model was considered the 'Holy Grail,' according to Guitars.com and the 60th anniversary edition is almost the exact same model as the original with a few modern updates.

Les Paul guitars can run up from a few hundred to several thousand dollars in price.

Comments / 0

Related
metalinjection

Police Are Looking For A Dude Who Stole A Guitar By Shoving It Down His Pants

Canadian police are currently looking for a guy who stole a 60th Anniversary '59 Gibson Les Paul from Cosmo Music in Richmond Hill, Ontario. The theft took place on December 20, 2021 and was captured in the below CCTV footage. York Regional Police are asking for anyone with information on the thief or their counterpart they left with to call them at (866) 876-5423.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Page
Person
Les Paul
Person
Billy Gibbons
The Independent

Tom T Hall death: Country music songwriter who wrote for Johnny Cash died by suicide, aged 85

Country Hall of Famer Tom T Hall died by suicide aged 85 at his home in Franklin, Tennessee last year, it has emerged.The musician, born Thomas T Hall, was a highly-regarded songwriter in country music, known for hits including “Harper Valley PTA”, performed by Jeannie C Riley in 1968, and others such as “Homecoming” and “That’s How I Got to Memphis”. Known fondly by fans as “The Storyteller”, Hall wrote a total of 12 No 1 hit songs and a further 26 Top 10s, and is ranked on Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 greatest songwriters of all...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Guitar#Sweatpants#Canadian#The York Regional Police#Toronto Maple Leafs#Gibson Les Paul#The Les Paul
The Independent

Alice Cooper remembers close friend Meat Loaf in touching tribute

Alice Cooper has hailed Meat Loaf as “one of the greatest voices in rock n roll” following his death aged 74.The American singer died with his wife Deborah by his side, a post on his official Facebook page announced.Cooper, 73, and the Bat Out Of Hell singer starred together in 1980 film Roadie.In a tribute, Cooper hailed Meat Loaf as “one of the greatest voices in Rock N Roll” adding: “And he was certainly one of my closest friends in the business. He was really so much fun, truly fun to be around.“He just felt like a best friend to...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Meat Loaf’s Greatest Songs: A Dozen of His Best-Remembered or Most Unfairly Overlooked Tracks

When powerhouse vocalist-actor Meat Loaf eulogized composer-producer Jim Steinman last April in Rolling Stone, the singer – who died Thursday at age 74 – said of his “Bat Out of Hell” partner, “We belonged heart and soul to each other. We didn’t know each other. We were each other.” Meat Loaf (born Marvin Lee Aday) could not have stated the obvious better, as each man’s operatic, oversized talents were only matched by their level of grand theatricality, with thundering melodicism and melodramatic lyricism at the top of the list of their skill sets. The best Meat Loaf songs – even those without...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Guitar
Rolling Stone

Singer and Actor Meat Loaf Dead at 74

Meat Loaf, the theatrical rock singer whose Bat Out of Hell album trilogy made him one of the best-selling musical artists in history, died Thursday at the age of 74. The news was confirmed by the singer’s family in a post on his official Facebook page. A cause of death was not given. “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends,” the family wrote. “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and...
MUSIC
NEWS10 ABC

Rock superstar Meat Loaf dies at 74

The heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

When We Were Young Festival Gives Warped Tour a Run for Its Money With Bonkers Lineup

UPDATE (1/21): On Friday, LiveNation announced that the When We Were Young Festival will now feature a second date with the exact same stacked lineup on Sunday, Oct. 23. Featuring multiple stages across festival grounds, earlier acts will perform 20- to 30-minute sets while top-billed acts will perform sets that are 45 minutes or longer. “We have seen a lot of excitement around this festival and we look forward to putting on an incredible event for all of the fans this October,” festival organizers said in a statement, adding that the event is “thoroughly planned.” *** Paramore might not be interested in rehashing the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

291K+
Followers
13K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy