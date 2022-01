LG UltraGear monitors have always been good for gaming, from titles like League Of Legends to Call Of Duty, and really any game you can think of. But LG UltraGear monitors now have a little bit more prestige. Today, LG has announced that its UltraGear monitors are now the official monitor for the League Of Legends European Championship. League Of Legends is one of the biggest competitive multiplayer games out there. And its tournaments are some of the most watched and most popular.

