Law

Danny Masterson’s Accusers Do Not Have to Go to Scientology Arbitration

By Gene Maddaus
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanny Masterson’s accusers do not have to take their allegations of stalking and harassment to a religious arbitration panel run by the Church of Scientology, an appeals court ruled on Wednesday. The California Court of Appeal ruled that the women have a First Amendment right to leave the...

www.sfgate.com

Danny Masterson Harassment Lawsuit Can Proceed Without Scientology Arbitration, Appeals Court Rules

A California appeals court has ruled that several women suing actor Danny Masterson for stalking, invasion of privacy, and emotional distress do not have to submit to an arbitration process with the Church of Scientology. The court ruled that the women have a First Amendment right to leave a religious organization. They are thus not bound by the church’s arbitration rules since the allegations in the lawsuit occurred after they left the Church. Chrissie Carnell Bixler, her husband Cedrick Bixler-Zavala, Marie Bobette Riales and two other anonymous victims have claimed to be stalked after they reported to police that Masterson had raped...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Appeals Court Revives Harassment Suit Against Scientology and Danny Masterson

A civil suit against the Church of Scientology and actor Danny Masterson was revived Wednesday when a California appeals court struck down a lower court’s decision to move the case into arbitration. Lawyers for the church and Masterson had argued that the plaintiffs, four former Scientology members, had signed a contract obligating them to hash out disputes in a closed-door internal system of “religious arbitration” run by the church. While those agreements may have applied when those plaintiffs were active members, the agreements are no longer binding, the court ruled. The three-judge panel wrote, “Individuals have a First Amendment right to leave a religion. We hold that once petitioners had terminated their affiliation with the Church, they were not bound to its dispute resolution procedures.” The plaintiffs are Chrissie Carnell-Bixler, her husband, Cedric Bixler-Zavala, and Jane Doe 1 and 2. They accuse both the church and Masterson of a pattern of harassment that allegedly occurred after they left and that included stalking, threats, being followed, and other unspecified “illegal and unethical conduct.” Masterson has denied the allegations, calling them “ridiculous.” The actor is slated to stand trial for alleged rape in a separate criminal case in August.
LAW

