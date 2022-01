ARIES (March 21-April 19): In October 2021, the Vancouver Canucks hockey team played the Seattle Kraken team in a Seattle arena. A fan named Nadia Popovici noticed that Canucks equipment manager Brian Hamilton had an irregular mole on the back of his neck — possibly cancerous. She found a way to communicate her observation to him, urging him to see a doctor. In the ensuing days, Hamilton sought medical care and discovered that the mole was indeed in an early stage of melanoma. He had it removed. In the spirit of this inspiring story, Aries, I invite you to tell the people in your life things they should know but don't know yet — not just what might be challenging, but also what's energizing and interesting. Be their compassionate advisor, their agent for divine intervention.

