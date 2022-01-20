ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Deadline to file claim for cut of $995K settlement against Middle Point Landfill Jan. 23

By Scott Broden
The Daily News Journal
 3 days ago
Residents upset by Middle Point Landfill odors could be eligible for part of a settlement of up to $995,000.

The deadline to file a claim is Sunday Jan. 23, according to a Detroit law firm website with information about the process: https://www.lsccounsel.com/middlepointlandfill.

Residents also can call 1-800-536-0045 for additional information about filing a claim.

"If you have owned or occupied any real property located in whole or in part within three miles of any part of Middle Point Landfill located at 750 E. Jefferson Pike in Murfreesboro, Tennessee (“Middle Point Landfill”), at any time since March 11, 2018, you may be a Class Member," states the the website from the law firm Liddle Sheets Coulson P.C.

Justin Burriss is the plaintiff of a lawsuit filed March 11, 2011, on behalf of himself and others in U.S. District Court in Nashville. The federal case is against BFI Waste Systems of Tennessee, the owner of the landfill. BFI is also part Republic Services, a publicly traded corporation based in Phoenix.

Burriss will be getting at the most $5,000 for his efforts in the class-action lawsuit, according to the settlement agreement. The document also shows that Middle Point Landfill will be spending $1.75 million over next four years to mitigate and prevent odors.

Murfreesboro opposes resident's lawsuit against landfill operators

Both Murfreesboro and Rutherford County governments announced they would not be filing for a settlement in the Burriss case.

The city is involved with a separate lawsuit accusing the landfill operators of causing odor issues and opposes the Burriss lawsuit. That city case also involves Central Tennessee Region Solid Waste Planning Board opposing landfill expansion. BFI sued the board.

The Murfreesboro government also opposes the Burriss case.

"The settlement terms are inadequate, vague, and do not require BFI to mitigate the odors fully, let alone fix the underlying problems at Middle Point that are likely the cause of the odors," Murfreesboro City Attorney Adam Tucker said in a press release.

Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron said in a press release that he agrees with the city's position.

"We are choosing to expressly opt out of this settlement even though Rutherford County is the closest owner of property since its property abuts Middle Point Landfill,” Ketron said.

Reach reporter Scott Broden with news tips and questions through email, sbroden@dnj.com, or phone, 615-260-0523. Follow him on Twitter @ScottBroden.

Comments / 0

