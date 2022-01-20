Armed man shot by sheriff's deputy inside O.C. Walmart

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (KNX) — A man armed with a gun and knife was hospitalized Wednesday night after being shot in a Walmart Supercenter in Foothill Ranch by an Orange County sheriff’s deputy.

Deputies responded to a call shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday to the Walmart location at the 26502 Towne Center Drive regarding suspected fraud by multiple suspects who allegedly attempted to return items they had not purchased, according to the O.C. Sheriff’s Department.

According to shopper witnesses, a suspect who did not respond to deputies’ commands drew a weapon. A deputy then drew his own weapon and fired on the suspect.

The suspect was then taken to a hospital where doctors performed surgery on him. He was last reported as alive, but in an unknown medical condition.

Investigators recovered at the scene a handgun and knife that they believed were in the suspect’s possession. Another man and woman ran out of the store and drove off, according to deputies. Both were arrested shortly thereafter in Midway City.

No deputies were reported injured. But due to the involvement of a sheriff’s deputy in the shooting, the O.C. District Attorney’s Office will lead the investigation into the incident.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram