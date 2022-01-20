ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Armed man shot by sheriff's deputy inside O.C. Walmart

By Jake Flanagin
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bcxvB_0dr6XdIe00

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (KNX) — A man armed with a gun and knife was hospitalized Wednesday night after being shot in a Walmart Supercenter in Foothill Ranch by an Orange County sheriff’s deputy.

Deputies responded to a call shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday to the Walmart location at the 26502 Towne Center Drive regarding suspected fraud by multiple suspects who allegedly attempted to return items they had not purchased, according to the O.C. Sheriff’s Department.

According to shopper witnesses, a suspect who did not respond to deputies’ commands drew a weapon. A deputy then drew his own weapon and fired on the suspect.

The suspect was then taken to a hospital where doctors performed surgery on him. He was last reported as alive, but in an unknown medical condition.

Investigators recovered at the scene a handgun and knife that they believed were in the suspect’s possession. Another man and woman ran out of the store and drove off, according to deputies. Both were arrested shortly thereafter in Midway City.

No deputies were reported injured. But due to the involvement of a sheriff’s deputy in the shooting, the O.C. District Attorney’s Office will lead the investigation into the incident.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Foothill Ranch, CA
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
City
Midway City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Walmart Supercenter#Knx News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy