Nebraska-Ohio State Men’s Basketball Postponed

By Kaleb Henry
 3 days ago

COVID-19 is impacting multiple Husker programs

Nebraska men’s basketball is facing its first postponement of the season.

The Huskers have called off their game Saturday at Ohio State due to “health and safety protocols within the Husker program.”

The Big Ten Conference will try to reschedule the game. If it is not rescheduled, the game will count as a “no contest” for both teams and ticket holders will receive refunds after the end of the season.

The Huskers’ next scheduled game is Tuesday against Wisconsin.

COVID-19 is affecting multiple Husker programs. Nebraska women's basketball postponed its Thursday game against Rutgers,  and rifle canceled its weekend matches, both due to the illness within the programs.

