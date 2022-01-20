UMass Amherst’s Mark H. McCormack Department of Sport Management Renews Partnership with Japan’s Pacific League Marketing

Professors Shlomo Zilberstein and Deepak Ganesan of the Manning College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, have been named Fellows by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), the world's largest educational and scientific computing society. The ACM Fellow recognition is the organization's highest member grade, representing less than one percent of ACM members, who have been named for their “foundational accomplishments in computing and information technology.” Zilberstein and Ganesan are part of a group of 71 new fellows representing 58 universities, companies and research centers from around the world. With the latest announcement, a total of 13 current and 7 emeritus CICS faculty have been named ACM Fellows.

