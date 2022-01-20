ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Ogden Half Marathon and Wellness Weekend set for May

By John Lynch
The Ogden Newspapers Wellness Weekend, presented by WVU Medicine, is back in Wheeling, returning Memorial Day weekend (May 28-29) in 2022.

The Wellness Weekend will consist of packed events for two days including the Ogden Newspapers Half Marathon Classic, the Tough as Nails Urban Challenge presented by The Health Plan, the Ogden Newspapers 5K Twin Pops Run and Walk presented by Ziegenfelder, and the Ogden Newspapers Tiny Tot Trot and Fun Run, also presented by Ziegenfelder.

WTRF-TV serves as a media sponsor for the Wellness Weekend

We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Ogden Newspapers and all of the other generous Wellness Weekend sponsors. This will be a fun weekend of events for residents of the Ohio Valley.

Roger Lyons- Vice President and GM of WTRF

This will be the first Ogden Newspapers Wellness Weekend since 2019 due to coronavirus concerns.

You can get more information on the event at ogdenwellnessweekend.com

Oglebay’s Chance rail trail fetches over $146,000 at auction

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Oglebay’s iconic Chance rail trail will be replaced this fall with a brand new trackless train, but the old train just fetched a huge sum at auction. The final auction price for the Chance rail was a whopping $146,531.25 with buyers premium. Around 6:00pm Wednesday evening, the high bid was […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia School Choice Fair showcases the state’s variety of educational resources

WHEELING W.Va. – (WTRF) The education opportunities in West Virginia are endless. As a part of National School Choice Week, families gathered for an education fair to connect with different schools. West Virginia Voices for Education Choices and the Cardinal Institute hosted the West Virginia School Choice Fair, families were able to speak with a variety of local schools and institutions to find the perfect fit for […]
WHEELING, WV
Where to go in Wheeling if you’re without shelter this winter

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Think about just how cold you were shoveling your driveway this week. Now imagine if instead of heading inside and grabbing a blanket afterwards—you felt that way for your entire day. More Wheeling residents than you might think are about to face that every day and night—a struggle to even get […]
WHEELING, WV
