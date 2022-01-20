ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.N. defines Holocaust denial, urges social media firms to fight it

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday agreed on a definition of denial of the Holocaust, when the Nazis killed 6 million Jews during World War Two, and urged social media companies “to take active measures” to combat antisemitism. “The General Assembly...

#Holocaust Denial#Antisemitism#The Holocaust#Israel#U N#Reuters#Nazis#Jews#The General Assembly
