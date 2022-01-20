Special Weather Statement issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-23 02:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-23 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Erie; Huron; Lorain; Lucas; Ottawa; Sandusky; Seneca; Wood WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches north of Highway 30 and 2 to 5 south Highway 30. * WHERE...Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Lorain, Seneca and Huron counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility may drop between one half and one mile at times in heavier bands of snow later this morning.
Effective: 2022-01-23 10:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-23 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Muskingum; Noble; Tuscarawas WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of southwest and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Effective: 2022-01-23 06:26:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-23 18:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu High Surf Advisory remains in effect * SURF...Surfs of 11 to 13 feet will impact all shores of American Samoa. * TIMING...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...High surfs and dangerous rip currents. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 626 AM TAEAO ASO SA IANUARI 23 2022 ...O loo faaauau le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...O galu e 11 i le 13 futu le maualuluga o le a aafia ai Amerika Samoa. * TAIMI...Seia oo i le aoauli nei. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E maululuga galu ma malolosi aave o le sami. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
Effective: 2022-01-23 06:03:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-23 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bureau; Henry; Putnam; Rock Island Slippery Travel Possible Early This Morning Patchy freezing drizzle will continue to diminish through the next 1 to 2 hours. However, slick travel conditions may continue after the light precipitation has ended. Untreated pavement, including bridges, overpasses, sidewalks, and driveways may be slippery. Use caution and slow down if you are traveling this morning because conditions will vary considerably over short distances, from dry pavement to patches of ice.
Effective: 2022-01-23 06:03:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-23 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bureau; Henry; Putnam; Rock Island Slippery Travel Possible Early This Morning Patchy freezing drizzle will continue to diminish through the next 1 to 2 hours. However, slick travel conditions may continue after the light precipitation has ended. Untreated pavement, including bridges, overpasses, sidewalks, and driveways may be slippery. Use caution and slow down if you are traveling this morning because conditions will vary considerably over short distances, from dry pavement to patches of ice.
Effective: 2022-01-23 10:43:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-23 22:45:00 SST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu HEAVY RAINFALL AND FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE BY AT LEAST MONDAY NIGHT The active South Pacific Convergence Zone (SPCZ) just north of the main Samoan islands is drifting southward, moving across the territory by at least Monday night. The SPCZ passage will increase the potential for heavy rainfall across American Samoa. The rainfall duration and intensity is likely to produce flooding impacts by at least Monday night, lasting through midweek. Please keep up to date with the latest forecast information through our website (weather.gov/ppg), local media, social media, or NOAA Weather Radio broadcats. An updated outlook will be issued by 10 PM SST tonight, or sooner if necessary.
Comments / 0