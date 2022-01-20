Special Weather Statement issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-23 10:43:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-23 22:45:00 SST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu HEAVY RAINFALL AND FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE BY AT LEAST MONDAY NIGHT The active South Pacific Convergence Zone (SPCZ) just north of the main Samoan islands is drifting southward, moving across the territory by at least Monday night. The SPCZ passage will increase the potential for heavy rainfall across American Samoa. The rainfall duration and intensity is likely to produce flooding impacts by at least Monday night, lasting through midweek. Please keep up to date with the latest forecast information through our website (weather.gov/ppg), local media, social media, or NOAA Weather Radio broadcats. An updated outlook will be issued by 10 PM SST tonight, or sooner if necessary.

