Native Fish Population Predicted to Rise After Major Expansion of Texas Port

Black Bear Diner announced plans to bring its one-of-a-kind, bear-themed dining concept and classic, home-style comfort food to more cities across Texas. Having recently finalized an agreement to convert a closed restaurant in San Antonio, Black Bear Diner has its sights set on opening the doors to at least six new company-owned diners throughout the state in 2022. The new diners are a combination of conversions and ground ups and will incorporate recent design changes to better accommodate off-premise dining. Once all six locations are fully operational, Texas will have the most Black Bear Diner locations outside of California. Ongoing initiatives with franchise partners will also expand the diner concept’s current presence in California, Texas and Washington, along with potential for new locations in other western states.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO