Stocks

Globalstar Inc (GSAT): Price Now Near $1; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

By ETFDailyNews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the time of this writing, GSAT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (1.01%) from the hour prior. GSAT has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest...

Comments / 0

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at CIBC

THNCF opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. It offers products in the areas of course building, site designing, sales and marketing, students support, security, and pricing.
STOCKS
Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH): Price Down $-0.61 (-0.62)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.6 (-0.61)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, ASH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.6 (-0.61%) from the hour prior. ASH has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
STOCKS
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH): Price Now Near $81.19; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the moment, WH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.52 (-0.64%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as WH has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
INDUSTRY
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI): Price Now Near $44.12; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, OLLI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.32 (0.73%) from the hour prior. OLLI has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on OLLI; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
STOCKS
Eargo Inc (EAR): Price Now Near $4.84; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, EAR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.62%) from the hour prior. EAR has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
STOCKS
ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS): Price Now Near $126.02; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, EXLS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.61 (-0.48%) from the hour prior. EXLS has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
STOCKS
Resolute Forest Products Inc (RFP): Price Now Near $13.81; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, RFP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.51 (-3.56%) from the hour prior. RFP has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
MARKETS
Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR): Price Now Near $30.59; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, HR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.55 (1.83%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
STOCKS
Trinity Industries Inc (TRN): Price Now Near $28.41; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, TRN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.28%) from the hour prior. TRN has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS
Brinks Co (BCO): Price Now Near $70.84; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, BCO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.14%) from the hour prior. BCO has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Trinseo PLC (TSE): Price Now Near $55.36; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, TSE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.68 (-1.21%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on TSE; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
STOCKS
CONDUENT Inc (CNDT): Price Down $-0.08 (-1.66)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.06 (-1.17)% Over Past Hour

Currently, CNDT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-1.17%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as CNDT has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS
Arcbest Corp (ARCB): Price Down $-2.72 (-3.07)% Over Past Day, Down $-2.26 (-2.55)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, ARCB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.26 (-2.55%) from the hour prior. ARCB has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna's stock has tumbled enough for a long-time bear to say stop selling

Shares of Moderna Inc. slumped 2.3% toward an eight-month low in morning trading Friday, and have tumbled 26.5% amid a six-day losing streak, enough for formerly bearish BofA Securities analyst Geoff Meacham to say investors should stop selling the biotechnology company. Meacham raised his rating to neutral from underperform, and lifted his stock price target to $180 from $135. Meacham said he has been bearish on Moderna for some time because of "overly optimistic" Wall Street assumptions on COVID-19 boosters, but has valuation has compressed in recent months and as the pandemic starts moving toward endemic status, he is now focusing more on the beyond-"Spikevax" pipeline. "Bulls previously called Moderna the 'Tesla of Biotech,' which meant that the stock narrative overruled valuation assumptions but now, the latter looks more reasonable," Meacham wrote in a note to clients. "As a results, we think the risk/reward in [Moderna] shares is more favorable, considering Moderna's leadership position in mRNA technology." The stock, which has now lost nearly two-thirds of its value from the August 2021 peak, has shed 35.5% so far this year, while the S&P 500 has declined 5.9%.
STOCKS
Duolingo Inc (DUOL): Price Up $3.05 (3.47)% Over Past Day, Up $2.71 (3.09)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, DUOL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.71 (3.09%) from the hour prior. DUOL has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
STOCKS
TMC the metals Co Inc (TMC): Price Down $-0.14 (-9.66)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.17 (-11.15)% Over Past Hour

TMC (Get Ratings)’s 1.315 TMC the metals Co Inc in the hour prior was especially unusual given the typical amount recorded over the past 30 hour. The hourly chart shows that TMC has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
STOCKS

