On Monday, Jan. 17, Mainers celebrated Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on what would have been the Reverend’s 93rd birthday. Dr. King’s legacy is one of fighting for human and civil rights for all people, and it’s a mission we all need to remember to carry forward. MLK Day serves as a reminder of how far we’ve come and how far we have to go to attain equal rights for all. Though in many ways the rights of Americans are more secure than they were when King was alive, we’re still far from the just and equitable society we’re striving for.

MAINE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO