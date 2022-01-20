ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duolingo Inc (DUOL): Price Up $3.05 (3.47)% Over Past Day, Up $2.71 (3.09)% Over Past Hour

Cover picture for the articleAt the moment, DUOL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.71 (3.09%) from the hour prior. DUOL has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart...

Reviewing Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) and Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) and Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends. Earnings & Valuation. This table compares Minim and...
360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “. QFIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CLSA lifted their price objective on shares of 360...
CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 111 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at CIBC

THNCF opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. It offers products in the areas of course building, site designing, sales and marketing, students support, security, and pricing.
Eargo Inc (EAR): Price Now Near $4.84; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, EAR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.62%) from the hour prior. EAR has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT): Price Now Near $14.33; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, DNUT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.12 (0.84%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Perficient Inc (PRFT): Price Now Near $100; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, PRFT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.88 (2.97%) from the hour prior. PRFT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Trinity Industries Inc (TRN): Price Now Near $28.41; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, TRN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.28%) from the hour prior. TRN has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Arcbest Corp (ARCB): Price Down $-2.72 (-3.07)% Over Past Day, Down $-2.26 (-2.55)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, ARCB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.26 (-2.55%) from the hour prior. ARCB has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS): Price Now Near $126.02; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, EXLS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.61 (-0.48%) from the hour prior. EXLS has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Trinseo PLC (TSE): Price Now Near $55.36; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, TSE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.68 (-1.21%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on TSE; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Resolute Forest Products Inc (RFP): Price Now Near $13.81; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, RFP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.51 (-3.56%) from the hour prior. RFP has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR): Price Now Near $30.59; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, HR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.55 (1.83%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI): Price Now Near $44.12; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, OLLI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.32 (0.73%) from the hour prior. OLLI has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on OLLI; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FSLY. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.89.
G Iii Apparel Group Ltd (GIII): Price Now Near $25.29; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, GIII (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.42 (-1.63%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as GIII has now gone down 9 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
LGI Homes Inc (LGIH): Price Up $1.14 (0.91)% Over Past Day, Up $0.91 (0.73)% Over Past Hour

Currently, LGIH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.91 (0.73%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as LGIH has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
