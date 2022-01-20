ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

How to Get Rid of Termites

By Pepper Moran
thespruce.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are thousands of termite species—part of the order Isoptera—found worldwide. Termites are most destructive in warm, moist climates, though they continue to spread into new areas, especially as global temperatures continue to rise. Termites cause billions of dollars in structural damage each year. The best way...

www.thespruce.com

Comments / 30

I am Cornhulio
3d ago

Kind of like democrats eating away at the foundations of America.

Reply(12)
12
Related
gardentherapy.ca

How to Naturally Get Rid of and Prevent Whiteflies

Don’t worry, it’s not the end of the line for your houseplant. You can get rid of whiteflies using organic methods that are both powerful and non-toxic. Say goodbye to those unwanted guests and learn how to get rid of whiteflies and prevent them from ever returning!. If...
ANIMALS
KTEN.com

How to get rid of clutter: 9 tips for homeowners

Originally Posted On: https://www.thishomemadelife.com/home-garden/how-to-get-rid-of-clutter-9-tips-for-homeowners/. There’s no reason that you can’t turn your home into a castle that you’ll appreciate. A cluttered house can lead to heightened stress levels, creating a vicious cycle since this is where you live and spend most of your time. Conversely, a neat...
HOME & GARDEN
amazinginteriordesign.com

Clutter-Causing Items You Need to Get Rid Of

A house full of clutter can become stressful for the dwellers. When nothing is in its right place, there will always be chaos. Sometimes it is not the lack of storage solutions that cause clutter, but the unnecessary items you might have hoarded over the years. Here are some things you need to purge to banish clutter.
HOME & GARDEN
rismedia.com

9 Home Items to Get Rid of for the New Year

The new year can bring new beginnings. Unfortunately, without the proper planning, you will feel like you are already behind on day one. If you truly want to start the new year off on the right foot, you’ll need to do some prep work before the day arrives. Getting your home and your mind ready for your New Year’s goals can require letting some things go. Here are some items in your home that you can easily get rid of for the new year to bring more organization to your home and mind.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Termites#New Areas#Insect#Isoptera
handymantips.org

Tired of Storing Your Old Camper? Here’s How to Get Rid of It!

The most efficient approach to dispose of an old camper or RV is to sell it to a salvage yard or dismantle it and sell the parts. You can either tow it to them or enlist their assistance in removing it. Also, you can hire a dumpster or dispose of it at a nearby dump station. It is possible to sell an old but functional camper trailer on the Internet or give it to a charity. Always remember the old saying, “One man’s junk is another man’s treasure.”
CARS
shefinds

4 Carbs You Can Eat Non-Stop While Trying To Lose Weight, According To Doctors

There are so many programs, pills, and strict diets out there that promise weight loss results fast. While we all like the sound of a quick fix for weight loss, the only thing that will yield true, long term results can only be achieved by remaining in a calorie deficit, which means taking in less calories than you exert throughout the day. There’s a common misconception that there are certain food groups that have to be cut out for this to occur, especially carbs. But, this is actually untrue—while there are some forms of carbohydrates that are more nutritious than others, carbohydrates are actually a necessary part of a balanced diet. We asked Dr. Niket Sonpal, an NYC Internist and Gastroenterologist, to debunk the common misconceptions about carbs and weight loss, and what carbs he recommends you add to your plate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Woman's World

Drinking This Before Bed Can Help You Sleep Through The Night

One of my biggest sleep pet peeves is having to use the bathroom in the middle of the night. At two or three in the morning, leaving the warmth and comfort of my bed feels like a nightmare, no matter how badly I need to go. But those days of interrupted rest might be behind me, if a trick I just heard about works. It turns out that drinking sea salt water — a little-known natural remedy for better sleep — might just keep me from having to make that late-night trek down the hall in the wee hours.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Pets
Coeur d'Alene Press

'It was ready to lay down and die'

HAYDEN LAKE — When Mark Bauer saw a drowning deer in Hayden Lake Friday morning, he had to help. That’s what doctors do. “It’s pretty hard to sit there and watch an animal drown,” he said. Bauer, joined by son Brendon Bauer and his wife Kelli,...
HAYDEN LAKE, ID
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Issued, 8,040 Pints Affected

Those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an ice cream recall that impacts 8,040 pints of product in the Southeast. Certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association are affected, per the FDA. In this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

These 5 popular groceries are being pulled from supermarket shelves

It's a sign of this strange and occasionally disconcerting pandemic-era moment we're living in that something as mundane as shopping at the grocery store has managed to become a political football. US Senators like Elizabeth Warren have been railing against the price spikes increasingly seen on grocery store shelves. Meanwhile, food recalls continue to be a staple of the grocery experience, with a constantly-expanding list of popular items found everywhere from Kroger to Trader Joe's, Walmart, and Whole Foods.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
LIVESTRONG.com

How Often Do You Really Need to Shower?

Adulthood doesn't come with a guidebook for advice on basic body care (or basic ​anything​, unfortunately). It's just assumed that you'll figure it out. Still, some advice on showering would be nice. After all, some people scrunch up their faces at the mere suggestion of not sudsing up...
LIFESTYLE
Allrecipes.com

Diet Sodas Are Disappearing From Store Shelves — Here's Why

Diet soda has been a staple in restaurants and households, vending machines and convenience stores for decades. Whether you're watching your calories or just trying to balance out the burger and fries you're getting at the local diner, a diet soda can be counted on to be satisfying and hit the spot, minus extra calories and sugar.
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

Urgent E coli warning: If you bought this meat, throw it out now

Whenever routine testing detects the presence of harmful bacteria in food, authorities issue warnings and recalls for the impacted products. One particular strain of the E. coli bacteria is often responsible for health alerts and recalls: O157:H7. That’s the strain that Consumer Reports discovered while testing a sample of Kroger-brand ground beef. As a result, the group issued a health alert.
FOOD SAFETY
99.5 WKDQ

Bathroom Hack: Toothpaste Tubes In Your Toilet Tank

I saw a simple bathroom hack on Facebook that will keep your toilet clean and smelling fresh that you might want to try. One of the household chores that people hate doing is cleaning the toilet. I'll admit, that it grosses me out, but not as much as seeing a filthy, smelly toilet. It has to be clean in order for my tushy to sit on it. However, working up the motivation to clean the bathroom can sometimes be a chore within itself. A couple of days ago, my dad shared a video with me on easy bathroom hacks that actually work. One of these hacks in particular really stood out to me and I had to share it with you too.
HOME & GARDEN
Woman's World

Is Your Skin Dry and Itchy? It Could Be a Sign of This Serious Health Condition

When my skin gets dry, I usually chalk it up to the weather, or not drinking enough water. I always stock up on moisturizing lotion and body creams in the winter, when I tend to be indoors with the heat cranked (which is enough to dry out anyone’s skin), and I try to drink plenty of water whatever the weather. In most cases, dehydration and dry air are the culprits behind parched skin, but sometimes dry and itchy skin is a sign of something more serious: kidney disease.
SKIN CARE
Woman's World

This Is the Best Way To Sanitize and Reuse KN95 and N95 Masks

If you’re still wearing cloth masks, now is the time to upgrade. Experts warn that the Omicron variant, which is now the dominant strain of Covid-19 in the U.S., is far more transmissible than other variants, and cloth masks aren’t enough to protect us anymore. However, many of us have been reluctant to put aside our favorite cloth face masks and purchase new ones.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy