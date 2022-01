There are various reports reporting that, former Portland Trail Blazers prospect Zach Collins could be close to joining his new team the San Antonio Spurs. Collins has yet to appear in an NBA game since August 15, 2020 due to an injury on his left ankle, which he has undergone surgery at least three times and has rehabilitated since. Now the fifth-year pro has been assigned to the Austin Spurs, the G League affiliate of San Antonio.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO