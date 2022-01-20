Deadline coming up for help following Kentucky tornadoes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky homeowners and renters who had damage during the December storms and tornadoes have about three more weeks to apply for disaster assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Residents of 16 counties may be eligible for grants from FEMA and low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, FEMA said in a news release. The counties are Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 11.

To apply for help, visit DisasterAssistance.gov online, call (800) 621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app.

