Tennis

Testing times for Australian Open amid COVID-19 pandemic

By BRUCE MATTHEWS
 6 days ago

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The safety protocols for COVID-19 have been a touchy subject at the Australian Open, particularly after nine-time champion Novak Djokovic was deported...

The Independent

Rafael Nadal reaches Australian Open quarters but Alexander Zverev suffers loss

Rafael Nadal survived the longest tie-break of his career to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals – and then saw Alexander Zverev taken out of his path.Nadal would have expected to have to get past the third seed to reach the last four but Zverev’s underachievement at the grand slams went on as he was beaten in straight sets by Denis Shapovalov.Nadal was up against veteran Frenchman Adrian Mannarino and the match was all-but decided in an epic first-set tie-break lasting nearly half an hour.Mannarino had four set points before Nadal finally took it 16-14 on his seventh chance thanks...
TENNIS
The Independent

‘Rafael Nadal had it right’: Novak Djokovic told he’s ‘not bigger’ than Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has been told that he is “not bigger” than the Australian Open after the Serbian’s visa saga and subsequent deportation ahead of the 2022 tournament.Djokovic’s visa was revoked by the Australian government after he admitted to knowingly breaking isolation rules after a positive test in the weeks before the first Grand Slam of the year, and that false information had been included on his immigration forms on entry to the country.The 20-time Grand Slam winner and three-time defending champion had seemed set to get the chance to target a tenth title in Melbourne having received a medical exemption...
TENNIS
Novak Djokovic
AFP

Pumped-up Nadal, home hero Barty march into Melbourne quarters

Rafael Nadal survived an epic 28-minute tiebreak to seal his spot in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open and top seed Ashleigh Barty joined him with victory over giant-killer Amanda Anisimova on Sunday. Nadal will now face Canada's 14th seed Denis Shapovalov after he stunned third seed and Olympic champion Alexander Zverev -- who said "everything" went wrong. Nadal, who is chasing a men's record 21st Grand Slam title, was pushed all the way by Adrian Mannarino in an 81-minute first set before breaking the Frenchman's resolve in a 7-6 (16/14), 6-2, 6-2 victory. "First set was very emotional," said the 35-year-old Nadal, the 2009 Australian Open champion, who pumped his fists after emerging victorious from a marathon first-set tiebreak on a steamy day in Melbourne.
TENNIS
The Independent

Daniil Medvedev survives but Aryna Sabalenka ousted on marathon Australian Open day

Contrary to what Daniil Medvedev may have suggested, day eight of the Australian Open was anything but boring. A slew of tense, torrid and at times exhausting fourth-round matches finally came to a close as the clock struck midnight in Melbourne, as Stefanos Tsitsipas gritted his teeth to battle past Taylor Fritz in five sets and Kaia Kanepi ousted Aryna Sabalenka in a dramatic final-set tiebreak. It had been quite the day. Of the eight singles matches to take place across the men’s and women’s draws, Kanepi’s victory over Sabalenka was the shortest at two hours and 19 minutes....
TENNIS
#Covid#Ap
The Independent

‘Cowardly’ of Tennis Australia to ban Peng Shuai T-shirts – Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova has accused Australian Open organisers of “capitulating” to China over the banning of T-shirts supporting Peng Shuai Spectators at Melbourne Park were instructed to remove T-shirts and banners bearing the slogan “Where is Peng Shuai?”, drawing attention to the predicament of the Chinese player.Tennis Australia said it did not allow “clothing, banners or signs that are commercial or political” but that it continued to work with the WTA in seeking clarity on the situation.WTA fall tournaments in China remain up in the air and updates on Peng Shuai continue to raise concern. Stream live → https://t.co/tPoe44TDv0#TCLive l #AusOpen...
TENNIS
The Independent

Boris Becker ‘worried’ by Emma Raducanu’s plans after Australian Open exit

Boris Becker has backed Emma Raducanu to become a “genuine superstar”, but suggested that the British teenager should alter her plans after a second-round exit at the Australian Open.Raducanu, struggling with a painful blister on her right hand, was beaten by Montenegrin Danka Kovinic in three sets in Melbourne.The 19-year-old was making her debut at the event in her first Grand Slam since securing a remarkable victory at the US Open, but endured a disrupted, uneven build-up after contracting Covid and losing in the first round of the Sydney International.She has since indicated that she may take some time...
TENNIS
Australian Open Lookahead: Medvedev, Cornet aim to advance

It’s the second day of quarterfinals at Melbourne Park and second-seeded Daniil Medvedev is expecting one of the toughest challenges yet in …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
TENNIS
France bars unvaccinated from restaurants, sports venues

People who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer allowed in France’s restaurants, bars, tourist sites and sports venues unless they recently recovered from the virus. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
S. Korea to expand testing, shorten quarantine for omicron

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea will expand rapid testing and shorten quarantines as it reshapes its pandemic response to deal with a faster-than-expected surge in coronavirus infections …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Tetchy Medvedev fells stubborn Cressy as Sabalenka crashes out

Tetchy title favourite Daniil Medvedev was pushed to the limit before reaching the last eight of the Australian Open on Monday but women's world number two Aryna Sabalenka crashed out after an epic that finished on the stroke of midnight. Men's fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a late-night fright to reach his third Australian Open quarter-final after a pulsating day of marathon matches, frayed tempers and searing heat at Melbourne Park. Tsitsipas was staring at defeat, trailing two sets to one before clawing back to beat the 20th seed Taylor Fritz 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in 3hr 23min of classic punch and counter-punch tennis on Rod Laver Arena. "It was an epic match. I gave everything out on the court today, I am very proud of myself with the way I fought," said the 23-year-old Tsitsipas who will now play Italian Jannik Sinner, who beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 6-4.
TENNIS
Hong Kong virus cluster in housing prompts partial lockdown

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong expanded a partial lockdown and tightened pandemic restrictions Tuesday after more than 200 cases of COVID-19 were discovered at a public housing estate. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Emma Raducanu set for career-best world ranking despite Australian Open exit

Emma Raducanu is set to climb to a career-high 13th in the WTA rankings despite a second-round exit at the Australian Open.Raducanu, hampered by a blister on her right hand, was surprisingly beaten by Montenegrin qualifier Danka Kovinic to end her debut appearance in Melbourne.However the ranking points earned by Raducanu should allow her to be boosted beyond her current ranking of 18th in the world when the WTA rankings are refreshed on Monday at the conclusion of the tournament.Several players ahead of her, including defending champion Naomi Osaka, will lose ranking points carried over from last year’s edition of...
TENNIS
The Latest: Collins, Cornet start play at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest at the Australian Open on Wednesday (all times local):. Danielle Collins and Alize Cornet begin play on Rod Laver Arena on the second day of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
SPORTS

