The results are in for the top streamed shows of 2021 in America, and Netflix takes home the big win. According to analytics firm Nielsen, a whopping 12 of the top 15 most popular series came from Netflix, with the remaining three made up by Hulu, Disney+, and Apple TV+. Other large services such as Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and Peacock didn’t even make it on the list. Interestingly enough, despite the Korean thriller Squid Game going absolutely viral, it only came in at second place, defeated by none other than Lucifer, which wrapped up with its sixth and final season back in September last year.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 19 HOURS AGO