MLB

OTM Open Thread 1/20: It is Thursday

By Mike Carlucci
Over the Monster
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Thursday! You know who’s not talking? MLB and the MLBPA! Oh well. There’s a bit of time left...

Over the Monster

Free Agent Lookback: Steve Avery

One thing that this lockout has allowed me to do, which is something that I’ve been feeling we’ve lacked here at OTM at times over the years, is think more about the history of the team. I will admit this is not my strongest suit in my baseball fandom, but it is something I am interested in learning more about, in particular about the good-but-not-great players who have come through town over the years. I thought an easy way to do that is to look back at some players when significant anniversaries come around, whether it be for a free agent signing, trade, or whatever else it may be. So with that in mind, today we’re going to look back at the signing of Steve Avery, which became official 25 years ago today back in 1997.
Over the Monster

My Hall of Fame Ballot

Every year when the Hall of Fame discussion comes up, me and my wife (both die-hard Sox fans) have the same debate about whether the Hall should enshrine those players who have question marks attached to their careers. I feel like we are on the same page, but yet we can still debate for hours about this topic, year after year. With our beloved Big Papi coming on to the ballot this season, the discussion was as raucous as ever before.
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Marcelo Mayer, David Ortiz, Tanner Houck

The lockout was purportedly put into place by the owners to speed up the negotiation process, but that clearly was not a priority. It took weeks for negotiations to actually start, and while they are still slow-moving, the players are expected to make their counter proposal on Monday. (Michael Silverman; Boston Globe)
MLB

