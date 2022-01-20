OTM Open Thread 1/20: It is Thursday

One thing that this lockout has allowed me to do, which is something that I’ve been feeling we’ve lacked here at OTM at times over the years, is think more about the history of the team. I will admit this is not my strongest suit in my baseball fandom, but it is something I am interested in learning more about, in particular about the good-but-not-great players who have come through town over the years. I thought an easy way to do that is to look back at some players when significant anniversaries come around, whether it be for a free agent signing, trade, or whatever else it may be. So with that in mind, today we’re going to look back at the signing of Steve Avery, which became official 25 years ago today back in 1997.

