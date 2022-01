It’s been said that ransomware is only in its infancy. One might have hoped or at least speculated that ransomware would be just a flash in the pan and eventually tail off, even if long-tailed. But that’s not the case, with ransomware attacks doubling in 2020 over 2019. It was disheartening to see the increased number of ransomware attacks in the healthcare market as the pandemic-related chaos prevailed and provided a smokescreen for hackers.

