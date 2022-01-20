ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar?

By Nikki Main
 3 days ago
CONGRESSMAN Henry Cuellar is a lawyer and politician and in 2020 he was re-elected as the 28th District representative for Texas.

Cuellar served as a congressional candidate since 2005 and is up for re-election in 2023.

Who is Henry Cuellar?

Texas Representative Henry Cuellar is one of eight children born to his parents in Laredo, Texas. His parents met in Guerrero Viejo in Mexico and later immigrated to the United States where they became naturalized citizens.

Cuellar's father used his experience working on ranches in Mexico to find farmworker jobs in Utah, Idaho, and Colorado before finally putting down roots in Laredo, Texas.

As Cuellar grew up, he says on his website that his parents instilled "a passion for education and an unwavering work ethic."

He obtained his Associate's Degree from Laredo Community College and enrolled at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. to pursue his Bachelor's Degree.

After earning his Bachelor's, Cuellar attended International Trade at Texas A&M International University for his Master's and progressed on to the University of Texas at Austin to earn a Juris Doctor and Ph.D. in Government.

What are Henry Cuellar's political views?

Cuellar has served as a congressional representative since 2005 and he was re-elected to the seat in 2020.

He is a self-described moderate-centrist otherwise known as a conservative Democrat.

The lone-star state has ample pro-gun rights and Cuellar's belief systems align with those of the community.

He spoke with The New York Times in 2019 in defense of gun use in Texas. “This is not New York, this is Texas,” Cuellar said. “So you talk about guns, you talk about God, you talk about trucks.”

As school shootings have been on the rise, Cuellar said at the time, “I am for reasonable gun reform. But I’m not going to take guns away from people like they want to do.”

In September 2021, Cuellar became the only Congressional Democrat to vote against the Women’s Health Protection Act.

"It’s called conscience,” Cuellar told LMT Online. “I am a Catholic, and I do believe in rights and right to life. … Sometimes people vote because of political (views), they think this is a Democratic or Republican issue. To me, it’s a matter of conscience.”

What are some bills has Henry Cuellar voted in favor of and against?

2021: Voted against the Women's Health Protection Act

2021: Voted in favor of the Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act

2021: Voted in favor of the American Dream and Promise Act

2019: Voted in favor of the Equality Act

2018: Voted against the Border Security and Immigration Reform Act

2017: Voted in favor of the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act

