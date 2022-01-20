Lisa Oliveri joins NDI as Director of Global Risk Management

Tenable, the Cyber Exposure company, announced that it has appointed Ray Vicks as an independent director to its board of directors, effective January 7, 2022. “Ray has dedicated more than 40 years to providing senior management and the boards of directors of both public and private companies, non-profit organizations and government agencies with expert counsel in finance, SEC compliance, equity and debt structuring and more,” said Amit Yoran, chairman and chief executive officer, Tenable. “Ray is joining our board at a critical moment as we continue to differentiate our core capabilities and pursue the next phase of growth across some of the most exciting opportunities in cybersecurity, especially cloud security, risk analytics, OT and identity. We are thrilled to welcome him to Tenable and look forward to working with him.”
