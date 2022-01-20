Lisa Oliveri joins NDI as Director of Global Risk Management

Resilient patching (RP) is a robust control that neutralizes attacks and helps you win the patching race by allowing DevOps teams extra time to test patches and upgrade vulnerable software. Instead of chasing intrusions, it is far easier to harden your apps. Even if an intrusion happens, it will be dead on arrival and jailed at birth because of RP. Also, with RP, you patch once and prevent forever! It can be applied as code, with gitOps, ensuring the controls always stay in sync with the deployed apps.

SOFTWARE ・ 7 HOURS AGO