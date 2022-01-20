Codecademy is offering 35% off its annual memberships through January 20 — here's why $156 for unlimited online coding classes is worth it

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Thanks to the influx of cleaning devices on the market, it's quite possible that your closet is overflowing with a slew of vacuums, steam cleaners, and mops. And while it certainly is useful to have these on hand, you might not actually have room to add more. Rather than continue to buy separate devices, it might be time to trade them in for a product that multitasks — like the Bissell Symphony Pet Steam Mop and Steam Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently 34 percent off at Amazon.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO