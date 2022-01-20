Codecademy is offering 35% off its annual memberships through January 20 — here's why $156 for unlimited online coding classes is worth it

NINJA FD401 Foodi 8-qt. 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Cooker & Air Fryer-Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker, 8-Quart
Rating: 5 Stars
THE NINJA FOODI DELUXE XL: The deluxe pressure cooker that also crisps.TENDERCRISP TECHNOLOGY: Quickly pressure cook ingredients to lock in juices, then give them a crispy, golden air-fryer finish.COOK FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY: With an extra-large capacity 8-quart ceramic-coated pot that is nonstick, PTFE PFOA free, and easy to hand-wash.
BGR may receive a commission
BGR may receive a commission
Buy from Amazon
$249.99
$138.00
Buy from Ninja
$249.99
If you’re in search of a pretty basic, run-of-the-mill Instant Pot multi-cooker, there are definitely a few decent deals on Amazon right now....
Comments / 0