Nebraska Shootaround | Return of the Mac

Recruiting never stops and it’s easy to miss the top stories day-to-day. Recruiting analyst Greg Smith recaps all things Nebraska recruiting news, analysis and more so you never miss a thing. The Huskers will be back to hosting a Junior Day event on campus this weekend. It’s an opportunity...
This week’s Drake’s Takes covers recent postponements in Nebraska athletics, along with talk about the NFL Playoffs. Nebraska athletics had 13 sporting events scheduled in the four-day stretch from January 20 to January 23. It seems notable that six of those events have been canceled. Women’s basketball had...
Early on, it was fair to ask whether No. 2 Auburn was fully ready for its close up with No. 12 Kentucky, as the Wildcats quickly ran out to a double-digit lead. But the Tigers, buoyed by adjustments, a raucous home crowd and some untimely Kentucky injuries, picked up strength as the game went on, showing their mettle in an 80-71 victory.
Omaha Westside, ranked No. 1 in the NebPreps.com coaches poll, made a statement on Friday night with an 82-43 blowout at home over No. 5 Omaha Creighton Prep. Here are five thoughts on the game. Rivalry Renewed. Creighton Prep-Westside is one of the fiercest rivalries in the state, and although...
Another decorated transfer is on the way to Nebraska. There is a massive shift underway in the defensive back room for the Huskers. The team added another defensive back to the mix when University of Northern Iowa defensive back Omar Brown decided to join the program. Brown confirmed the news to Hail Varsity in a text message.
Kansas State center Ayoka Lee made history Sunday when she scored more points in a single game than any other player in NCAA Division I women's basketball history. The junior tallied 61 points against Oklahoma in what ended up being a one-sided blowout. The unranked Wildcats (15–4) dominated the No....
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the first time all season, No. 4 Purdue tipped off without its leading scorer in sophomore guard Jaden Ivey. Before a matchup with Indiana on the road Thursday, Ivey injured his hip flexor in practice but managed to tough it out against the Hoosiers.
Comments / 0