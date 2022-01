It's the Japanese producer's sixth album for Demdike Stare's DDS label. Shinichi Atobe has released a new album, Love Of Plastic. Spanning nine tracks, it's the Japanese producer's sixth album for Demdike Stare's DDS label, with the artist and imprint having first connected for 2014's Butterfly Effect when he returned to releasing new music following a 14-year hiatus. Atobe's previous album for the label, Yes, was released in mid-2020. You can listen to lead cut 'Love Of Plastic 5' above, and check clips for all of the album's tracks via Boomkat.

