All members of 'Running Man' get tested for COVID-19 after their latest guest tests positive

Kang Daniel and Chae Soo Bin showed heart-fluttering chemistry in the latest preview for their new series, 'Rookie Cops'. On January 17, Disney Plus Korea unveiled a new preview for 'Rookie Cops' starring Kang Daniel and Chae Soo Bin. In the opening scene, Chae Soo Bin and Kang Daniel are seen making eye contact as Chae Soo Bin narrates, "No one knows even an inch ahead in life as if it's destiny." Then, Kang Daniel is heard telling her, "Are you dumb that you can't even tell the difference between feeling uncomfortable and your heart fluttering?" to which Chae Soo Bin replies, "That's because it's just confusing!" to which Kang Daniel says, "Then meet someone who doesn't make you confused."

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO