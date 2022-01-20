ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

All members of 'Running Man' get tested for COVID-19 after their latest guest tests positive

By Sophie-Ha
allkpop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll members of the popular SBS tv show 'Running Man' are getting tested for COVID-19 as one of the guests that appeared on the show tested positive for the virus. On January 20, YTN reported that one of...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

'Running Man' star Jeon So Min currently recovering after undergoing surgery for a foot fracture

Jeon So Min is reportedly recovering after undergoing surgery for a foot fracture. On January 21 KST, one exclusive media outlet reported that Jeon So Min is currently recovering after undergoing a foot fracture surgery. During a personal schedule, Jeon So Min suffered a foot injury and was diagnosed with a foot fracture. She received the surgery on January 19 KST, and is currently taking the time to recover. Her agency King Kong by Starship stated, "Jeon So Min is currently recovering after a successful surgery and as of now, no decisions have been made regarding her future activities."
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Kang Daniel x Chae Soo Bin show heart-fluttering chemistry in preview for Disney Plus original series 'Rookie Cops'

Kang Daniel and Chae Soo Bin showed heart-fluttering chemistry in the latest preview for their new series, 'Rookie Cops'. On January 17, Disney Plus Korea unveiled a new preview for 'Rookie Cops' starring Kang Daniel and Chae Soo Bin. In the opening scene, Chae Soo Bin and Kang Daniel are seen making eye contact as Chae Soo Bin narrates, "No one knows even an inch ahead in life as if it's destiny." Then, Kang Daniel is heard telling her, "Are you dumb that you can't even tell the difference between feeling uncomfortable and your heart fluttering?" to which Chae Soo Bin replies, "That's because it's just confusing!" to which Kang Daniel says, "Then meet someone who doesn't make you confused."
WORLD
allkpop.com

Stray Kids tease upcoming variety show '2 Kids Room'

Stray Kids have revealed a teaser of their upcoming variety show '2 Kids Room'. In the teaser video, the Stray Kids members each make a confession. '2 Kids Room' is set to be a 28-episode reality-variety series by the JYP Entertainment, and the YouTube show will official start airing on January 24 KST.
TV & VIDEOS
allkpop.com

iKON’s Jinhwan, Yunhyeong and Donghyuk test positive for COVID-19, to temporarily halt activities

On January 23, iKON’s agency YG Entertainment released a statement announcing that members Jinhwan, Yunhyeong and Donghyuk have tested positive for COVID-19 as of today. According to the agency, the members felt mild cold symptoms the previous day and tested positive on the ART kits, and thus took a PCR test later on which also confirms the contraction of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Song Ji Hyo
allkpop.com

'Snowdrop' to finish airing a week earlier than scheduled

It has been reported that 'Snowdrop' will finish airing all the episodes a week earlier than scheduled. On January 21 KST, SpoTV News reported that the JTBC drama 'Snowdrop' will be airing its last episode on January 30, which is a week earlier than scheduled. 'Snowdrop,' which is a 16-episode...
TV & VIDEOS
allkpop.com

Former 'Miss World,' Megan Young Miss reveals that her bias is BTS's Jin

Megan Young is the first Filipina to win the Miss World title when she was crowned 'Miss World 2013.' She is also an actress, model, and television personality. On her Instagram account, Megan revealed that her bias in BTS is Jin and RM! More than that, she posted about Jin's viral hit "Super Tuna."
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Lovelyz' Yein reveals latest 'Plus N Minus' teaser images

Lovelyz' Yein has revealed the latest 'Plus N Minus' teaser images. 'Plus n Minus' is the Lovelyz' member's first ever official solo release as well as her first after leaving Woollim Entertainment and signing Sublime Artist Agency. Jeong Ye In's 'Plus N Minus' drops on January 25 KST. Check out...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Man#Covid#Sbs Tv#Ytn
allkpop.com

A Pink's Na Eun to be absent from group's upcoming album promotion activities

Na Eun will not be participating in the promotional aspect of A Pink's upcoming 10-year anniversary special album. According to an announcement made by IST Entertainment on January 17 KST, all six members will be featured both on the album, jacket art, and in the single's music video; however, Na Eun will not be participating in any of the promotions.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Nature reveal 'Rica Rica' special album track list

Nature have revealed the track list for their special album 'Rica Rica'. According to the track list teaser below, 'Rica Rica' features the title song "Rica Rica" and "Dear Leaf", and fans also get a look at Nature's upcoming concept. Nature's special album is set to drop on January 24 KST.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Girl group CRAXY to make a comeback this February

Girl group CRAXY confirmed their February comeback. On January 20 KST, SAI Entertainment announced, "CRAXY plan to make a comeback in the music industry this coming February." The album will mark their return after four months, since their 2nd album 'ZERO'. Previously, CRAXY drew attention with the release of "GAIA",...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
allkpop.com

BTS become 1st-ever Korean act to hit 1 million followers on LINE MUSIC Japan

For the first time in LINE MUSIC Japan's history, a Korean act has hit 1 million followers!. In a recent update, BTS have now accumulated over 1 million followers on the music site, making them the first-ever Korean act to hit the milestone. LINE MUSIC is one of the major and on-demand music streaming services in Japan.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Luminous Drops Fierce MV for 'All Eyes Down'

Luminous is a 4-member boy group out of Barunson WIP. On January 20th at 6 pm KST, they made their official comeback since debut with their 2nd mini album Between Light And Dark 'Self N Ego'. Their official album can be found on various music platforms! Their title track is...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

DRIPPIN performs a relay dance version of latest single 'Villain'

On January 23 KST, the Woollim Entertainment boy group teamed up with Mnet's digital studio M2 to release a relay dance choreography version of their new single "Villain," the title track off of their recent 3rd mini album. Meanwhile, 'Villain' was released on January 17. The music video for the...
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

Which K-Pop song first comes to mind when you hear the words 'So What'?

Which K-pop song first comes to mind when you hear the words, "So What" ?. It's common for K-pop songs to often overlap in their titles, key words, or theme. One netizen in particular took to an online community forum to discuss which songs first came to mind when hearing the words "So what." The phrase is usually related to the theme of not caring about the world's standards and staying true to yourself in order to keep moving forward toward your dreams.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy