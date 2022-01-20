ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luminous Drops Fierce MV for 'All Eyes Down'

By xx-jenn-xx
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuminous is a 4-member boy group out of Barunson WIP. On January 20th at 6 pm KST, they made their official...

VICTON drop 'Chronograph' MV teaser

VICTON have dropped their music video teaser for "Chronograph". In the MV teaser, VICTON are caught up in an otherworldly museum as they take on the surreal concept. "Chronograph" is the title song of their third mini album of the same name, and it's set to drop on January 18 KST.
ONEUS drop special self MV for 'What You Doing?'

ONEUS have dropped a special self music video for "What You Doing?". In the self MV, the ONEUS members film themselves, and at the end, fans get a look into their recording process. "What You Doing?" is a track from the group's first full-length album 'Devil', which featured "No Diggity" as the title song.
ENHYPEN drop 'Blessed-Cursed' choreography MV

ENHYPEN have dropped their choreography music video for "Blessed-Cursed". The choreography MV focuses on the dance scenes in ENHYPEN's MV. "Blessed-Cursed" is the title song of the group's upcoming repackage album 'Dimension: Answer', and it fuses hip hop with '70s hard rock for a more aggressive, powerful sound. Check out...
ASTRO's Rocky & JinJin drop 'Just Breath' MV teaser

ASTRO's Rocky and JinJin have dropped their music video teaser for "Just Breath". In the MV teaser, Rocky and JinJin move into their home and go out for a snack. "Just Breath" is the title song of the duo's upcoming debut mini album 'Restore', which drops on January 17 KST.
A Pink's Na Eun to be absent from group's upcoming album promotion activities

Na Eun will not be participating in the promotional aspect of A Pink's upcoming 10-year anniversary special album. According to an announcement made by IST Entertainment on January 17 KST, all six members will be featured both on the album, jacket art, and in the single's music video; however, Na Eun will not be participating in any of the promotions.
P1Harmony drop 'Follow Me' choreography video

P1Harmony have dropped their choreography video for "Follow Me". In the choreography video, P1Harmony go over their moves in matching pink. "Follow Me" is a track from the FNC Entertainment group's third mini album 'Disharmony: Find Out', which featured "Do It Like This" as the title song. Check out P1Harmony's...
Video: EarthGang “All Eyes On Me”

All eyes are on EarthGang and the first single of the year, “All Eyes On Me”. Produced by Jetsonmade, Johnny Venus and Doctur Dot reference their early struggles and their destiny on the empowering anthem. The clip features various scenes including household struggles, a repast, and a celebratory feast.
Upcoming Yuehua Entertainment group TEMPEST enter with drums in debut trailer

Upcoming Yuehua Entertainment group TEMPEST have dropped their debut trailer. In the teaser video, TEMPEST enter through smoke and drums, introducing themselves with the statement "It's me." TEMPEST's debut music video and album are set to release on February 21 KST. Check out TEMPEST's debut trailer above, and let us...
TVXQ's Changmin reveals special 'Devil' gift dance practice video

TVXQ's Changmin has revealed a special dance practice video for "Devil". In the dance practice video, Changmin is dressed as a devil in red, while his dancers are black angels. "Devil" is the title song of his solo second mini album of the same name, and the lyrics are about facing a dark time in life.
BLACKSWAN drop 'Get Up (SHARK Remix)' MV teaser

BLACKSWAN have dropped their music video teaser for "Get Up (SHARK Remix)". In the MV teaser, BLACKSWAN point out details in a flashing book, and a snippet of their upcoming remix track plays. "Get Up (SHARK Remix)" is a track from the girl group's 2021 'Close to Me' single album, which featured "Close to Me" as a title song.
BamBam dreams in 'Slow Mo' MV

BamBam has dropped his music video for "Slow Mo". In the surreal MV, BamBam gets caught up in a dream in slow-motion. "Slow Mo" is a title track on the GOT7 member's upcoming second solo mini album 'B' alongside "Who Are You", and the lyrics are about slowly coming closer together.
MAMAMOO's Moon Byul loses control in 'Lunatic' MV

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul has dropped her music video for "Lunatic". In the MV, Moon Byul loses control after committing a dangerous crime. "Lunatic" is the title song of her second solo mini album '6equence', and it's about an unmistakable draw to someone special. Watch Moon Byul's "Lunatic" MV above, and...
All Eyes – “Falling Into Place”

Texturally engrossing with ample aesthetic mystique, “Falling Into Place” intrigues with its gorgeous, icy soundscape — a fitting sound for a Minnesota-based act. All Eyes, comprising Alicia and Joe Christenson, weave evolving guitars, murky rhythmic growth, and escalating vocal power throughout the track. The sporadic vocal swells approaching the two-minute mark culminate with chilling keys that play with captivating atmospheric effect. The “I really tried,” vocal lead drives into an eerily mesmerizing expansion at the two-minute mark, the clanging guitars and haunting soundscape conjuring a Radiohead-esque production, with some trip-hop flair in the hypnotic rhythms. The vocals consume consistently, maintaining a cool and collected composure with sporadic rises that invigorate.
fromis_9 step in white in 'DM' choreography video

Fromis_9 have dropped their dance practice video for "DM". In the choreography video above, fromis_9 are all in white as they go over the moves for their latest track. "DM" is the title song of their fourth mini album 'Midnight Guest', and the lyrics are about stepping boldly forward into a new relationship.
Ailee sings "Nobody Else" in the OST teaser for 'Under The Oak Tree' webtoon

Ailee is back again and once again touching the hearts of her fans with her emotional yet powerful vocals in the new OST for 'Under The Oak Tree' webtoon. In South Korea, there has been a recent trend in which artists collaborate with webtoons to create special OST for webtoons. There have been various Naver Webtoons that have been given these soundtracks to add more to the experience.
ENHYPEN sing to the camera in selfie version of 'Polaroid Love' MV

ENHYPEN have dropped the selfie version of their music video for "Polaroid Love". In the selfie cam MV, ENHYPEN sing to the camera and film themselves performing. "Polaroid Love" is a track from the group's latest repackage album 'Dimension: Answer', which featured "Blessed-Cursed" as the title song. Check out ENHYPEN's...
TEMPEST introduce Hanbin & Lew in debut trailers

TEMPEST have revealed their debut trailers for Hanbin and Lew!. The debut trailers introduce the next two TEMPEST members following Eunchan and Hwarang as they define themselves. TEMPEST's debut music video and album are set to release on February 21 KST. Check out TEMPEST's debut trailers above, and let us...
MC Mong x Soyu drop 'Don't Wake Me Up' MV teaser

MC Mong and Soyu have dropped their music video teaser for "Don't Wake Me Up". In the MV teaser, a young woman spends a day alone and walks out to the beach. "Don't Wake Me Up" is the third project collaboration to be released from the 'X by X Project', and it's set to drop on January 21 KST.
