Luminous Drops Fierce MV for 'All Eyes Down'

Texturally engrossing with ample aesthetic mystique, “Falling Into Place” intrigues with its gorgeous, icy soundscape — a fitting sound for a Minnesota-based act. All Eyes, comprising Alicia and Joe Christenson, weave evolving guitars, murky rhythmic growth, and escalating vocal power throughout the track. The sporadic vocal swells approaching the two-minute mark culminate with chilling keys that play with captivating atmospheric effect. The “I really tried,” vocal lead drives into an eerily mesmerizing expansion at the two-minute mark, the clanging guitars and haunting soundscape conjuring a Radiohead-esque production, with some trip-hop flair in the hypnotic rhythms. The vocals consume consistently, maintaining a cool and collected composure with sporadic rises that invigorate.
