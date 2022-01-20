Luminous Drops Fierce MV for 'All Eyes Down'

Ailee is back again and once again touching the hearts of her fans with her emotional yet powerful vocals in the new OST for 'Under The Oak Tree' webtoon. In South Korea, there has been a recent trend in which artists collaborate with webtoons to create special OST for webtoons. There have been various Naver Webtoons that have been given these soundtracks to add more to the experience.

