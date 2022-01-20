South Seas One Bedroom Butler Villa with Infinity Edge Pool

Manufacturers: Petersen, Zementwerkstatt Ingo Weber. Text description provided by the architects. Villa U is a single-family house located in the residential area of Gräfelfing outside Munich. The floor plan is triangular, with the long side turned away from the street towards the garden and facing directly south. The remaining two sides, including the entrance one, follow the geometry of the plot. The southern, widest façade is cut open towards the spacious garden with a swimming pool. The building is conceived as a solid block, with three large openings and a double-height space carved out within the long southern side.
