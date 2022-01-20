ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

South Seas One Bedroom Butler Villa with Infinity Edge Pool

TravelPulse
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Seas One Bedroom Butler Villa with Infinity Edge Pool. The South Seas One Bedroom Butler Villa with Infinity Edge Pool qualifies for:. Nestled on the hillside, these lovely Love Nest Butler Suites are...

www.travelpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
ArchDaily

Villa U / Pool Leber Architekten

Manufacturers: Petersen, Zementwerkstatt Ingo Weber. Text description provided by the architects. Villa U is a single-family house located in the residential area of Gräfelfing outside Munich. The floor plan is triangular, with the long side turned away from the street towards the garden and facing directly south. The remaining two sides, including the entrance one, follow the geometry of the plot. The southern, widest façade is cut open towards the spacious garden with a swimming pool. The building is conceived as a solid block, with three large openings and a double-height space carved out within the long southern side.
VISUAL ART
SPY

Switch to a Bed With Built-in Storage and Make the Most of the Space in Your Bedroom

Intelligent use of the space in your bedroom can be the difference between enjoying a room that is well organized and relaxing, and having to endure a room that feels cluttered and uncomfortably busy. By opting for a platform bed with storage space built-in, you’ll be able to make the most of the room under and around your mattress which is usually taken up by the bed frame alone. When it comes to choosing the best platform bed with storage for you, it’s worth considering what style is going to be best suited to your individual needs. For example, are you...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Seas#One Bedroom#Sanctuaries#Plunge Pool#Infinity Edge Pool#Love Nest Butler Suites#Carrera#Butler Elite
TravelPulse

Swim up Crystal Lagoon Beachfront One Bedroom Butler Suite

Swim up Crystal Lagoon Beachfront One Bedroom Butler Suite. The Swim up Crystal Lagoon Beachfront One Bedroom Butler Suite qualifies for:. These innovative Love Nest Butler Suites feature a sumptuously-appointed bedroom with elegant mahogany furnishings, a four-poster, king-size bed, flat screen TV and ivory tile floors. The lavish bathroom features a walk-in shower and separate whirlpool bath. An expansive living room area boasts a stylish sofa, second smart TV and a fully stocked wet bar. The suite's patio offers direct access to the beautiful crystal lagoon pool and breathtaking Caribbean Sea beyond. Guests enjoy Butler Elite and 24-hour room service.
SMART TV
luxuryrealestate.com

New On The Market Magnificent Waterfront Villa With Direct Access To The Sea

GENOA, ITALY - IB International Real Estate, a nationally recognized luxury real estate agency, is pleased to share with the network their latest acquisition: MAGNIFICENT WATERFRONT VILLA WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO THE SEA, ITALY. Address: Cipressa. Location: Liguria, Italy. List Price: POA. Agent: Eva Brunelli. MAGNIFICENT WATERFRONT VILLA WITH DIRECT...
REAL ESTATE
MySanAntonio

Guess the rent of this secluded one-bedroom with Hill Country views

San Antonio's real estate market going to be hot this year. (Hotter than Austin!) And San Antonio rents aren't dropping. From finding your perfect new home to negotiating rent prices, searching for an apartment in San Antonio can be quite the experience. Taking inspiration from our sister publication SFGate in San Francisco, MySA is looking at local properties showcasing the best, worst, and everything in between here in the Alamo City. Let's guess the rent.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
architecturaldigest.com

Tour a Perfect One-Bedroom Apartment in Paris That Was Designed by Jacques Grange

When one art world insider first moved to Paris some 25 years ago, he found an idyllic perch in the 8th arrondissement. “At about 322 square feet, it was perfect,” he recalls of the studio. “I made it all white [and hung] a work by Thomas Ruff. Then, I met my partner, who had a much larger space in the Marais, and we lived there together for a while.” Eventually, the couple decided it was time to look for a new and larger abode. After searching high and low, they ended up back in that original right-bank neighborhood.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

Pandemic-era design solution from the past: The Murphy bed

When the vast majority of your life is happening within the four walls of your home, every square foot counts. So the past two years have inspired some serious, space-saving creativity.“Everybody all of a sudden was just surrounded by their environment, just sort of thinking, ‘If I’m going to be spending this much time here, I really want it to be great quality space,'” says interior designer and HGTV host Vern Yip. Oddly enough, one popular strategy for creating multipurpose spaces at home in 2022 is an innovation born more than a century ago: the Murphy bed, a fully made...
INTERIOR DESIGN
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Azerai Can Tho Launches 1- and 2-Bedroom Private Pool Villas in Vietnam

As travelers around the world look to turn the page on the pandemic, one thing is becoming increasingly clear – space is now the ultimate luxury. With this in mind, Azerai Can Tho has launched one- and two-bedroom private pool villas to complement the resort’s existing three-, four- and five-bedroom villas, offering exclusive and private new accommodation options for groups of all sizes, from couples to extended families.
WORLD
themunchonline.com

Cityline at Tenley - Jr. One Bedroom

Junior One Bedroom apartment for rent in modern Cityline at Tenley condominium building, located at the corner of Wisconsin Ave and Albemarle Streets NW; Cityline is on top of the Tenleytown/American University Metro Stop on the Red Line. Minimum Lease Term is 12 months. Rent Special for occupancy within 30 days.The building is across the street from Whole Foods, Panera Bread, CVS/Pharmacy, Dunkin Donuts and many other restaurants and shopping; it is one block from American University's Washington College of Law and steps away from the AU Campus Shuttle.The building has a 24-hour Concierge, updated Fitness Center and lovely and quiet Courtyards.
WASHINGTON, DC
BGR.com

How to add extra storage space in any kitchen for $40

StoveShelf Magnetic Shelf for Kitchen Stove – Kitchen Storage Solution with Zero Installation Rating: 4 Stars Give your kitchen a clean and tidy look! StoveShelf is a magnetic shelf that quickly attaches to your stove providing a sturdy storage space for condiments, spices, oils, and decor.No need to purchase special adhesives or drill holes in your kitchen wall. Just place this magnetic shelf on top of your stove and you’re all set. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $39.99 Buy from Walmart $49.99 We recently told you about a fantastic bathroom storage solution. It gives you a surprising about of space in...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

These Top-Rated Mops Will Give Your Tile Floors a Like-New Shine

The difference between doing your weekly chores with the right tools versus making do with whatever you can find can be your time, your patience and the quality of the end result. For example, you may think sweeping a tile or hardwood surface with a broom is sufficient. After all, it does collect hair, dust and other debris. However, pass a broom through liquid or something sticky and you’ll quickly find its limitations, much to your annoyance. That’s why it’s best to use tools designed for the specific job in front of you. In this case, the best mops for...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

This Epic 360-Foot Megayacht Concept Has an Infinity Pool Bigger Than Most Day Boats

Asquared Naval Design’s new megayacht concept Fluyt may share the same name as the Dutch sailing vessels of the 16th century, but it’s one radically futuristic ship. Spanning 360 feet from tip to tail, the beautiful behemoth pushes the envelope when it comes to design, propulsion and amenities. It comes just one year after the fledgling British firm—not to be confused with Asquared Engineering, which also does some work on superyachts—revealed an equally disruptive superyacht concept called Cube. Fluyt is replete with long, flowing lines and a sharp, pointed bow that together create a unique tear-drop silhouette. Sporting a steel hull and...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
TravelPulse

JetBlue Launches Big Winter Sale With One-Way Flights From $29

JetBlue has launched its Big Winter Sale, offering flights from as low as $29 one-way now through midnight ET or customers' local time February 1. NYC Launches City-Wide Savings Program, ‘Winter Outing'. Luxury Railway Rocky Mountaineer Offering Limited-Time Free... Windstar Promotion Offers Choice of Hotel Package or Onboard... The...
TRAVEL
SPY

These Hiking Safety Essentials Could One Day Save Your Life

Setting out on a multi-day trek is an exciting endeavor, for sure, but if you’re not prepared with the proper safety gear, you can have a bad time in a hurry. Even shorter hikes can pose dangers, especially if you’re hiking in remote terrain where you aren’t likely to encounter other hikers. The good news is, hiking safety essentials come down to a small group of items, which should still leave plenty of room in your pack for hiking gear and whatever creature comforts you can’t live without. Each hiker will have their own ideas about “safety,” but general hiking safety...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

This ‘Smart’ 90-Foot Wide-Body Yacht Can Be Controlled With Your Phone

Horizon’s latest FD90 is the first of that series to have a remote automated system that controls the yacht’s interior functions. The 90-foot FD, standing for “Full Displacement,” is the most popular model of that builder’s wide-body series. The FD series was first launched in 2017 with an FD85 designed by Cor D. Rover. The Dutch designer’s work is best known in the superyacht sector. Rover told Robb Report several years ago that he applied design techniques from that big-boat sector to make the production yachts feel larger and more luxurious inside. At the same time, he was careful to limit...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy