SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is asking for help identifying a man suspected of several burglaries and aggravated assault. SPD says the man entered five homes between Jan. 20 at 11:40 p.m. and Jan 21 around 3 a.m. He shot one homeowner at a home in the 500 block of E […]

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO