VDOT: Drivers should limit travel, possible slick roads due to winter weather

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond area is currently seeing a winter mix and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is encouraging drivers to plan ahead and reach their destinations before the roads freeze over later in the evening.

The weather is forecasted to gradually change to snow throughout the afternoon and crews in the Richmond District pretreated interstates and major routes on Tuesday night into Wednesday. They will be prepared for accumulating snow, according to VDOT.

“Temperatures will drop quickly today, and salt can be less effective once temps are lower than 27 degrees,” said Gary Jennings, Acting Richmond District Maintenance Engineer. “Drivers are urged to get to their overnight destinations early today, as overnight conditions could be hazardous. Our crews will be working hard to address slick conditions on major routes with salt and sand as they occur, to reduce ice buildup and enhance traction, but the safest place for drivers tonight will be indoors and off the roads.”

VDOT warns drivers to reduce speed and use caution if you are planning to travel.

