ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

VDOT: Drivers should limit travel, possible slick roads due to winter weather

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lStYO_0dr6PkC300

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond area is currently seeing a winter mix and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is encouraging drivers to plan ahead and reach their destinations before the roads freeze over later in the evening.

StormTracker8: Rain to snow today with snow and icy spots this evening

The weather is forecasted to gradually change to snow throughout the afternoon and crews in the Richmond District pretreated interstates and major routes on Tuesday night into Wednesday. They will be prepared for accumulating snow, according to VDOT.

“Temperatures will drop quickly today, and salt can be less effective once temps are lower than 27 degrees,” said Gary Jennings, Acting Richmond District Maintenance Engineer. “Drivers are urged to get to their overnight destinations early today, as overnight conditions could be hazardous. Our crews will be working hard to address slick conditions on major routes with salt and sand as they occur, to reduce ice buildup and enhance traction, but the safest place for drivers tonight will be indoors and off the roads.”

VDOT warns drivers to reduce speed and use caution if you are planning to travel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Traffic
Richmond, VA
Traffic
City
Richmond, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vdot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
WRIC - ABC 8News

Truck transporting 100 monkeys crashes in Central PA

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A trailer carrying 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck off I-80 Friday, four monkeys have gone missing. As of Saturday morning, one monkey is still unaccounted for. If anyone sees the monkey please do not try to catch it, call 911 and wait for the authorities. According to State […]
ACCIDENTS
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy