Deputy shoots and wounds armed man in Orange County store

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — A man who was armed with a gun and a knife inside a Southern California Walmart was shot and wounded by a sheriff’s deputy, authorities said Thursday.

Deputies were called Wednesday evening to the store in the Foothill Ranch section of Lake Forest on reports that people were trying to commit fraud by returning items they had not purchased, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.

“According to witness statements, a male subject was uncooperative with deputies’ commands and produced a weapon. A deputy-involved shooting occurred and a male subject was struck,” the department statement said.

Two other people fled.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital where he was undergoing surgery and was in unknown condition, the department said.

“A handgun and a knife believed to belong to the injured subject have been recovered at the scene,” the department said.

Two people matching the descriptions of the two who fled were detained in Midway City, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) away.

The deputy-involved shooting will be investigated by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. The Sheriff’s Department said Lake Forest deputies are equipped with body-worn cameras.

