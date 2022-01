Duke (-11.5) vs. Syracuse. I’m tempted to lean with the Blue Devils here, mostly because I expect head coach Mike Krzyzewski's squad to come into this game with a fire after its brutal loss to Florida State Tuesday. But at the same time, this is Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim’s final trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium against Coach K, and it’s a win he is going to want badly. I don’t think Syracuse has enough firepower to pull off the upset, but I wouldn’t be surprised at all if it’s closer than Duke fans would like.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO