Officials from the City of St. Louis and four surrounding Missouri counties will join leaders from the Missouri Department of Transportation, Metropolitan Sewer District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, East-West Gateway Council, Meramec Regional Planning Commission, Boonslick Regional Planning Commission, Great Rivers Greenway and the Hoffman Family of Companies to unveil more than $1 billion of new road, bridge and sewer construction projects before hundreds of construction contractors and interested suppliers at the 2022 Investment in Infrastructure Expo to be held February 22 at the St. Charles Convention Center.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 11 DAYS AGO