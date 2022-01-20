ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Form 8-K Trilogy Metals Inc. For: Jan 20

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Trilogy Metals Announces Updated Resource Estimate for the Bornite Project. VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is pleased...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K VersaBank For: Jan 25

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ¨ Form 40-F x Indicate...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Xeris Biopharma Holdings For: Jan 18

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. XERIS BIOPHARMA PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND REAFFIRMS 2021 GUIDANCE. Preliminary 2021 full-year pro forma net sales at high-end of $76-80 million guidance, representing approximately 55% growth from 2020. Year-end 2021 preliminary cash, cash equivalents, and investments of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Vale S.A. For: Jan 13

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer. (Address of principal executive office) (Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.) (Check One) Form 20-F x Form 40-F ¨. (Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K QUANTUM ENERGY INC. For: Jan 12

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):. January 12, 2022. QUANTUM ENERGY, INC. (Name of...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copper Mining#Open Pit Mining#Base Metals#Underground Mining#Streetinsider Premium#Tmq#Nyse American#The Company#The Bornite Project#Ukmp#Ambler Metals Llc#Asx#Lse#Jse#Adr#Souhy
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Trinseo PLC For: Jan 24

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Trinseo Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Expected Results and Full Year 2022 Estimates; Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call. ​. Fourth Quarter 2021 Expected Results. ●. Net income from continuing operations of $1 million to $3 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Worksport Ltd For: Jan 20

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Worksport Announces Global Launch of Terravis Energy Green Hydrogen Energy Systems. Mississauga – January 20, 2022 — Worksport Ltd (Nasdaq: WKSP) (the “Company”) has started the countdown to unveil a brand website that will showcase all the products from its wholly owned subsidiary Terravis Energy, Inc.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES For: Jan 21 Filed by: DIETRICH DOUGLAS T

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. These shares were withheld by Minerals Technologies Inc. to satisfy tax withholding obligations. 2. The information contained...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Emergent BioSolutions For: Jan 13

1 Investor Contact: Robert G. Burrows Vice President, Investor Relations 240-631-3280 burrowsr@ebsi.com Media Contact: Matt Hartwig Senior Director, Media Relations mediarelations@ebsi.com Founder and Executive Chairman of Emergent BioSolutions Announces Retirement - Fuad El-Hibri to Retire After More Than 20 Years GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 14, 2022 -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today announced that Fuad El- Hibri, founder and executive chairman, has decided to retire effective April 1, 2022. “Creating and leading Emergent has been the honor of my life, and it would not have been possible without the help of our incredible team,” said El-Hibri. “I want to thank everyone at Emergent, past and present, for helping advance our inspiring mission over the past two decades. I could never have imagined the number of lives we would impact, and I will forever be proud of our accomplishments. Emergent is on track to achieving its 2024 strategic plan goals and I have utmost confidence in the executive team under the leadership of Bob Kramer and the oversight of our highly experienced and capable board. While I have been looking forward to retirement after 23 years of service, I will be rooting from the sidelines as a fan, friend, and shareholder.” El-Hibri founded Emergent (then BioPort) in 1998 with a single product, BioThrax® (Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed), and took the company public in 2006. Having served as chief executive officer for almost 14 years until March 2012, and executive chairman for 10 years, El-Hibri has been instrumental in growing the company’s portfolio to its current suite of marketed and procured products for a variety of public health threats, including medical countermeasures for anthrax, smallpox, botulism, and chemical warfare agents, as well as overseeing the company’s role in fighting the opioid crisis. Under El-Hibri’s leadership, Emergent has delivered over 120 million dose-equivalents of COVID-19 vaccine and has built a trusted partnership with the U.S. government, including supplying anthrax and smallpox vaccines for the military and inventory for U.S. biodefense. In addition, his focus on quality manufacturing of complex biologics has resulted in a full suite of “molecule-to-market” CDMO development services, drug substance and drug product manufacturing, and packaging. With the support of more than 2,400 team members, the company generated approximately $1.6 billion in revenue in 2020 and has been expanding its investment in R&D to address an even broader array of public health threats. “Since founding Emergent, Fuad has transformed the company into a strong, successful organization that has helped millions of people,” said Ronald B. Richard, lead independent director at Emergent. “Emergent’s immense growth and progress over the last 23 years is a testament to Fuad’s character and work ethic. He is tirelessly dedicated to improving lives around the world by combatting public health threats. We will miss Fuad’s leadership and his friendship and wish him the best as he embarks on his well-deserved retirement.”
GAITHERSBURG, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Celsion CORP For: Jan 11

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Celsion Corporation Announces Pricing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offerings of Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock. LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., January 13, 2022 – Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), a clinical-stage development company...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Accelerate Diagnostics, For: Jan 13

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Accelerate Diagnostics Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2021 Financial Results. TUCSON, Ariz., January 13, 2022 -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXDX) today announced preliminary financial results for the...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Zosano Pharma Corp For: Jan 18

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 001-36570. 45-4488360. (State or other jurisdiction. of incorporation) (Commission. File Number) (I.R.S. Employer. Identification...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Grayscale Ethereum Trust For: Jan 11

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):. January 11, 2022. Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (Exact name of Registrant...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K HALLIBURTON CO For: Jan 24

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):. January 24, 2022. HALLIBURTON COMPANY. (Exact name of...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K HOME BANCSHARES INC For: Jan 20

Conway, AR – Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or the “Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank, released quarterly earnings today. Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)54.94%56.50%60.42%62.32%59.19%. ROA1.62%1.68%1.81%2.22%1.97%. NIM3.42%3.60%3.61%4.02%4.00%. ROE10.63%10.97%11.92%14.15%12.72%. Diluted Earnings Per Share$0.45$0.46$0.48$0.55$0.50. Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets0.29%0.29%0.35%0.38%0.48%. Common Equity Tier 1 Capital15.4%15.2%15.0%14.3%13.4%
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Alpha Star Acquisition For: Jan 14

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. January 14, 2022. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) ALPHA STAR ACQUISITION CORPORATION. (Exact...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K PRUDENTIAL PLC For: Jan 14

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Translation of registrant's name into English) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information. contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the. Commission...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Lightspeed Commerce Inc. For: Jan 13

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Foresight Autonomous For: Jan 12

Form 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer. For the month of: January 2022 (Report No. 3) FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD. (Translation of registrant’s name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F...
AGRICULTURE
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings For: Jan 12

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ginkgo Bioworks Provides Preliminary Unaudited 2021 Revenue Highlights and Business Review. Expects to meet or exceed 2021 performance targets for new cell programs, Foundry revenue, and Biosecurity revenue. Management to highlight updates...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
dailyhodl.com

Biden Administration Preparing To Release Government-Wide Strategy for Dealing With Digital Assets: Report

The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy