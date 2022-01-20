ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER — Prime Video Reveals First Details On Upcoming Series!

By Jason Price
 3 days ago

Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power officially has a name and it hints at what’s to come. The television series’ complete title was unveiled today, and the significance behind the subtitle will not be lost on J.R.R. Tolkien fans, foreshadowing an epic story that welds the...

Advanced Television

Prime Video reveals title of Lord of the Rings series

Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings TV series officially has a name: The Rings of Power. The significance behind the subtitle will not be lost on J.R.R. Tolkien fans, foreshadowing an epic story that welds the major events of Tolkien’s Second Age together: the forging of the iconic rings.
Everything to Know About Prime Video’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Prequel Series

When it comes to filmed versions of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy masterwork The Lord of the Rings, audiences’ appetites remain strong. So, consider this prequel series “second breakfast” for fans of the epic novels and director Peter Jackson’s equally transporting Oscar winners. Here’s a taste of the journey ahead.
Amazon Reveals Official Title and Plot Details of Its Upcoming 'Lord of the Rings' Series

Amazon on Wednesday announced that its upcoming Lord of the Rings series will be titled Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The multi-season drama series, which is set during Second Age, thousands of years prior to the happenings of The Lord of the Rings, will center on the creation of the rings of power and the story of how they were divided among Middle-earth peoples, according to the announcement.
Gennifer Hutchison
J. A. Bayona
Lord of the Rings TV show teases new plot details with title reveal

The Lord of the Rings TV series coming to Prime Video has finally unveiled its title. As revealed in the new teaser above, the show is officially called The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It's suitably ominous, promising to focus on multiple mind-controlling instruments of doom that eventually turned Nine Kings of Men into the Nazgûl (or the Ringwraiths, if you prefer).
Paramount+ Debuts Trailer For ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 2; Premiere Date Set For March!

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today revealed the official trailer for season two of its hit original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Season two of STAR TREK: PICARD will premiere on Thursday, March 3, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode-long second season will drop weekly on Thursdays. In addition, the trailer unveils a first look at Academy Award winner Whoopi Goldberg, reprising her beloved role as Guinan from “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”
Variety

‘Supernatural’ Re-Watch Podcast Gets Launch Date; ‘Central Park’ Season 2 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

A re-watch podcast for popular fantasy-drama series “Supernatural,” titled “Supernatural Then and Now,” is set to launch Jan. 24. Hosted by Richard Speight, Jr. and Rob Benedict (who played the angel Gabriel and God in the series), “Supernatural Then and Now” will feature behind-the-scenes stories with cast, crew and producers of “Supernatural” — from favorite memories on set to conversations about mythology in the writers’ room. “We are incredibly grateful for the support the fans of ‘Supernatural’ have given us over the years. We’re excited to be a part of this special gift to the fans that will arrive just in time...
Deadline

‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’: Mary Elizabeth Winstead Joins Rosario Dawson In Disney+ Series

Mary Elizabeth Winstead has joined Rosario Dawson and Natasha Liu Bordizzo in the Disney+ limited series Star Wars: Ahsoka, a spinoff from the streamer’s hit series The Mandalorian, sources close to the project confirmed to Deadline. In the limited series, Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano after making the Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels character’s live-action debut in The Mandalorian, while Bordizzo is taking on the character of Sabine Wren from the Star Wars Rebels animated series. Details on Winstead’s character are being kept under wraps. Disney+ Pilots &amp; Series Orders Star Wars: Ahsoka, written by Dave Filoni and executive produced by Filoni and Jon Favreau, will continue Ahsoka’s story. The series also is expected to feature an appearance by Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. Winstead was most recently seen in Netflix’s revenge thriller Kate and the DC movie Birds of Prey. Her other film credits include co-starring opposite Will Smith in Gemini Man. The Hollywood Reporter was first to report Winstead’s casting.
Deadline

Alex Garland Reteams With A24 For Action Epic ‘Civil War’; Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura & More Set To Star

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Men) is reteaming with A24 for Civil War, an action epic that has Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog, The Beguiled) set to star alongside Wagner Moura (The Shining Girls, Narcos), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Dune, Bruised) and Cailee Spaeny (The First Lady, Mare of Easttown). Garland will direct the film set in a near-future America from his original screenplay. Details as far as its plot are being kept under wraps. A24 will produce, alongside Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA and Gregory Goodman, and handle the film’s global release. Garland received his first Oscar nomination...
The Independent

Bluey: How to watch the animated global hit

An Australian blue heeler puppy leapt into the lives of international viewers in 2019 when Disney and BBC Studios acquired the licensing rights for Bluey, the wildly popular children’s cartoon series from Down Under.Disney Junior first began airing the series in 2019, and both seasons of the show are available streaming on Disney+. The third season is currently being finished by creators and will be similarly available for US viewers, but no set date has been announced for when parents and kids alike will next join Bluey and her family on their adventures.The show has won multiple awards, smashed...
iconvsicon.com

‘Candyman: Day of the Dead’ Hits Blu-ray Via Vestron Video Collector’s Series!

Keep your wits about you horror fans! The Vestron Video Collector’s Series unleashes unholy terror when Candyman: Day of the Dead, the third installment in the original Candymanseries, arrives on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) January 18 from Lionsgate. Based on the characters created by acclaimed horror writer Clive Barker,...
MOVIES
The Independent

‘I’m going to say this kindly for the last time’: Ye demands final edit on Kanye West Netflix documentary

Ye has shared a message to the creators of a new Netflix documentary about his life, demanding he be given control over the final edit. The “Famous” rapper is the subject of the three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, from filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah. The duo are behind West’s music videos including “Jesus Walks” and “Through the Wire”.On Friday 21 January, the artist formerly known as Kanye West posted from his official Instagram, writing: “I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before...
CELEBRITIES
iconvsicon.com

HBO’s ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ Returns In February 2022!

HBO’s Emmy®-winning LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER returns for its ninth season SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT). The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max. A satirical, insightful and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the...
TV SERIES
iconvsicon.com

Scream Factory To Deliver ‘Nightmare’ Collector’s Edition Blu-ray In March!

This spring, Scream Factory brings the Hammer Films gothic thriller Nightmare as a new Collector’s Edition Blu-ray. Available on March 15, 2022, this fan-favorite film features a new 2k scan from the interpositive, and comes loaded with bonus features, including a new audio commentary with film historian Bruce Hallenbeck, a new interview with author and film historian Kim Newman, new interview with author and film historian Jonathan Rigby; and the new featurette Reliving the Nightmare that features interviews with actress Julie Samuel, continuity person Pauline Wise and focus puller Geoff Glover.
MOVIES
AFP

'Spider-Man' swings into sixth place on all-time box office list

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" powered its way into sixth place on the all-time global box office list, as it returned to the top spot in North American theaters at the weekend, industry data showed Sunday. In its sixth week out, the Sony superhero yarn with Tom Holland in the title role took in an estimated $14.1 million in the United States and Canada after slipping briefly from the top rung last weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported. Globally, its expected $1.69 billion total would push it past blockbusters "Jurassic World" ($1.67 billion) and "The Lion King" ($1.66 billion) into sixth place on the all-time list, according to Box Office Mojo, a division of the Internet Movie Database (IMDb). The achievement is all the more notable given that it came during the coronavirus pandemic, when theatergoers have been skeptical about returning to auditoriums amid an Omicron-fueled surge in the number of cases.
MOVIES

