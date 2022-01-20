Ithaca Stabbing Under Investigation

On Thursday, January 20th, 2022 at 7:59 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Scott L. Pritchard, age 44, of Waterloo, following a traffic stop on E Bayard Street. Pritchard was initially stopped for operating a suspended motor vehicle. During the traffic stop it was determined that Pritchard was also operating with a suspended license and no insurance on the vehicle. Pritchard was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle while Registration is suspended, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd Degree, and Operating Without Insurance. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court on 02/09/2022 at 10:00 A.M. to answer the charge.

WATERLOO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO