Can LA’s condiment king turn TikTok fame into fortune?

By BRIAN CONTRERAS
mahoningmatters.com
 3 days ago

In the parking lot of a southeast Los Angeles Jack in the Box, Sam Pocker offers me some advice: In dealing with the fast-food chain's "secret sauce," refrigeration is key. Leave the packets in a hot car for too long and they're liable to explode. "I thought that was...

Sand Hills Express

The TikTok route to comedy fame

Like generations of Hollywood hopefuls before him, Adam Waheed moved to Los Angeles in 2017 to become an actor. “I was trying to get auditions. I was trying to get a manager. I was trying to get an agent. I got no roles, no gigs, nothing,” he said.
Marketers increasingly turn to TikTok for influencer marketing

﻿In 2020, 36.0% of US marketers used TikTok for influencer marketing, a 33% growth from the prior year. That number rose slightly to 42.0% in 2021 and will continue to rise to the end of our forecast in 2025, as TikTok continues to close the gap with Facebook for influencer marketing use.
HollywoodLife

Monica Wears Nothing But a Towel To Celebrate Turning 42 In Mirror Selfie: Photo

Happy Birthday, Mo! The singer strips down both physically and emotionally to celebrate her 42nd birthday as she wears nothing but a white towel around her body. Monica is coming entering age 42 with confidence. The singer celebrated her 42nd birthday by showing off a sexy mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories. She wore nothing but a white towel loosely tied around her body. She showed off her tats and red nails as she shared a birthday message to her fans. “This year I will be 42… I am a Mother, Daughter, Sister & Friend ! What you see is what you get!! FTR!! MO,” she declared.
ComicBook

McDonald's Launches One of Their Most Unusual Ice Cream Flavors Ever

The McDonald's menu has been chock-full of unique items, both worldwide and in regional locations. That has especially been the case for its dessert items — and apparently, that includes a unique new ice cream flavor in Thailand. According to a new report from ChewBoom, McDonald's is now debuting Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream in participating restaurants across Thailand. The dessert offers McDonald's signature vanilla soft serve covered in a chili paste sauce and shredded pork floss, which is a dried Asian meat product that is often topped on foods. The flavor combination apparently allots for "a rich, spicy, and meaty" ice cream taste. The only caveat is that the Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream is only available through Tuesday, April 5th.
Creative Bloq

The new green M&M design is the worst thing that's ever happened, apparently

We never quite know what we're going to end up writing about on any given day here at Creative Bloq. Every morning we pour a coffee, log on and take a look at what in the world of art and design has got the internet talking. Could we have guessed that today's fierce discourse would concern the reverse-sexualisation of the shoes worn by an anthropomorphized green candy-coated chocolate? We could not.
WTWO/WAWV

Rock superstar Meat Loaf dies at 74

The heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died.
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
